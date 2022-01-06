GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 47, Akr. Ellet 46

Anna 42, Sidney Lehman 31

Arcanum 46, New Paris National Trail 33

Arlington 37, McComb 32

Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Chillicothe Unioto 51

Bellaire 56, St. Clairsville 42

Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 28

Bishop Watterson 30, Cols. DeSales 26

Bluffton 61, Convoy Crestview 51

Bristol 57, Cortland Maplewood 46

Bucyrus 42, Marion Elgin 40

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, E. Liverpool 34

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Bradford 54

Casstown Miami E. 55, Milton-Union 15

Coldwater 46, St. Henry 32

Columbus Grove 52, Leipsic 36

Defiance Ayersville 32, Hicksville 28

Delphos Jefferson 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 18

Eaton 39, Carlisle 36

Findlay 64, Oregon Clay 30

Findlay Liberty-Benton 58, Cory-Rawson 25

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. School for Girls 43

Garrettsville Garfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 28

Granville Christian 60, Cols. KIPP 44

Harrod Allen E. 56, Ada 42

Holgate 42, Pettisville 29

Hubbard 30, Cortland Lakeview 22

Kinsman Badger 61, Southington Chalker 35

Leetonia 48, Wellsville 25

Legacy Christian 43, Day. Christian 29

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Lisbon David Anderson 42, E. Palestine 39

Lowellville 51, Sebring McKinley 20

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Versailles 24

Mathews, Va. 51, Windham 31

Mayfield 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Monroe 52, Franklin 39

Montpelier 45, Edon 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Arcadia 25

N. Baltimore 52, Vanlue 23

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, New Middletown Spring. 60

New Bremen 50, Delphos St. John's 23

New Knoxville 54, Ft. Recovery 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 50, St. Marys Memorial 40

Ottoville 46, Continental 9

Poland Seminary 59, Jefferson Area 37

Richwood N. Union 49, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21

Spencerville 34, Van Wert Lincolnview 27

Struthers 55, Girard 43

Thornville Sheridan 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 30

Union City Mississinawa Valley 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53

Van Buren 64, Pandora-Gilboa 28

W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 28

Warren Champion 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 25

Youngs. Liberty 51, Campbell Memorial 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

