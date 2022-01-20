BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 59, Cashton 40
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 47
Bruce 78, Birchwood 33
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63
Edgar 79, Abbotsford 31
Edgerton 67, Clinton 41
Elcho 88, Bowler 46
Freedom 78, Marinette 51
Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
La Crosse Central 40, Onalaska 38
Laconia 62, Mayville 53
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Marathon 57, Athens 53
Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35
Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55
Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28
Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60
St. Marys Springs 54, Campbellsport 47
West De Pere 58, Seymour 53
Whitnall 59, Greenfield 47
Winneconne 55, Waupun 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46
