PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 34, Crosby-Ironton 0
Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 7
Belle Plaine 27, Sibley East 8
Blaine 24, White Bear Lake 19
Bloomington Kennedy 7, Park Center 6
Blue Earth Area 73, Windom 12
Braham 28, Mesabi East 13
Breck 47, Academy Force 18
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 50, Nicollet 20
Chanhassen 27, Hastings 7
Cherry 24, Ogilvie 22
Chisago Lakes 28, Big Lake 20
Chisholm 44, International Falls 28
Cleveland 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32, Thief River Falls 7
Dover-Eyota 36, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Duluth East 58, Hibbing 0
Eden Prairie 34, East Ridge 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Rockford 7
Elk River 52, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Farmington 28, Burnsville 9
Fertile-Beltrami 54, Northern Freeze 6
Forest Lake 35, St. Michael-Albertville 20
Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Little Falls 16
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Hermantown 31, Moose Lake/Willow River 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 26
Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 24
Jackson County Central 30, Maple River 27
Jordan 41, Worthington 13
Kenyon-Wanamingo 26, New Richland-H-E-G 6
Lakeville North 41, Eastview 13
Lakeville South 69, Park (Cottage Grove) 14
Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Polk County West 7
Mahtomedi 36, Apple Valley 6
Maple Grove 45, Osseo 7
Milaca 42, Litchfield 22
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Dawson-Boyd 28
Minnetonka 34, Edina 21
Mound Westonka 65, North St. Paul 12
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Hill City/Northland 0
Murray County Central 36, MACCRAY 6
NCEUH 36, Stephen-Argyle 20
New London-Spicer 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 12
North Branch 60, Pine City 8
Osakis 35, Crookston 13
Pelican Rapids 52, Underwood 12
Pequot Lakes 28, East Grand Forks 5
Pierz 28, Holdingford 14
Pine River-Backus 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6
Pipestone 48, LeSueur-Henderson 7
Prior Lake 43, Hopkins 0
Randolph 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6
Red Lake County 36, Fosston 6
Red Rock Central 33, Mountain Lake Area 6
Richfield 34, Providence Academy 7
Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Waconia 14
Rock Ridge 42, North Woods 8
Rogers 40, Bemidji 12
Rosemount 39, Eagan 7
Royalton 52, Minnewaska 0
Rush City 32, East Central 6
Sebeka 40, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Shakopee 49, Anoka 20
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18
Spectrum 44, St. Agnes 30
Spring Lake Park 42, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
St. Francis 28, Coon Rapids 27
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 39, St. Paul Como Park 6
St. Paul Highland Park 32, Minneapolis Southwest 0
St. Thomas Academy 42, South St. Paul 7
Stillwater 29, Centennial 28
Totino-Grace 27, Mounds View 20
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Wadena-Deer Creek 45, Staples-Motley 6
Warroad 20, Roseau 6
Wayzata 52, Roseville 13
Win-E-Mac 44, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Winona 29, Red Wing 0
Woodbury 21, Champlin Park 7
Yellow Medicine East 27, New Ulm Cathedral 20
Zimmerman 41, Annandale 13
