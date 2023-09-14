PREP FOOTBALL=

Cherry Creek 42, Arvada West 0

Cheyenne Mountain 62, Pueblo Centennial 0

Discovery Canyon 42, Evergreen High School 14

Fairview 49, Horizon 7

Fossil Ridge 35, Windsor 30

Holy Family 46, Mountain View 28

Holyoke 43, Hershey, Neb. 6

Lyons 48, Merino 18

Mesa Ridge 28, Doherty 0

Montrose High School 42, Palisade 0

Wheat Ridge 26, Sand Creek 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

