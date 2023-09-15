PREP FOOTBALL=
Canby 42, Beaverton 7
Central Catholic 68, Sandy 7
Clackamas 48, David Douglas 0
Crosspoint Christian 64, Chiloquin 25
Dayton 45, Newport 0
Irrigon 36, Umatilla 30
Knappa 50, Sheridan 0
La Salle 44, Centennial 28
Prairie City 68, Monument/Dayville 7
Regis 44, Gervais 24
South Eugene 28, Willamette 25
Tillamook 49, Southridge 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.