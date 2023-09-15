PREP FOOTBALL=

Canby 42, Beaverton 7

Central Catholic 68, Sandy 7

Clackamas 48, David Douglas 0

Crosspoint Christian 64, Chiloquin 25

Dayton 45, Newport 0

Irrigon 36, Umatilla 30

Knappa 50, Sheridan 0

La Salle 44, Centennial 28

Prairie City 68, Monument/Dayville 7

Regis 44, Gervais 24

South Eugene 28, Willamette 25

Tillamook 49, Southridge 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you