GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 43, Bertrand 32
Amherst 53, Ravenna 49
Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35
Bayard 56, Kimball 8
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41
Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11
Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33
Centennial 30, David City 20
Centura 41, Holdrege 36
College View Academy 23, Omaha Christian Academy 17
Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31
Conestoga 30, Louisville 27
Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16
Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20
East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17
Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40
Freeman 44, Palmyra 29
Fullerton 51, Burwell 35
Giltner 43, Harvard 18
Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT
Hershey 94, Perkins County 61
Homer 70, Winnebago 57
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26
Lewiston 57, Friend 24
Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35
McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29
Minden 46, Southern Valley 39
Mullen 45, Sutherland 27
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41
Norris 59, Waverly 37
North Central 59, Boyd County 49
Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23
Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13
Osceola 53, St. Edward 10
Overton 51, Arapahoe 28
Palmer 46, Central Valley 42
Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43
Pender 53, Wakefield 39
Pierce 42, Howells/Dodge 24
Plainview 57, Winside 38
Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22
Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33
Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54
Seward 52, Hastings 35
Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30
South Platte 45, Arthur County 24
Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35
St. Mary's 67, Osmond 20
St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20
Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37
Valentine 57, O'Neill 41
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38
West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35
Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27
York 68, Ralston 12
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21
Early Bird Classic=
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=
Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49
Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35
Early Metro/Heartland Classic=
Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament=
Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39
GICC Early Season Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=
Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=
Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31
OPS Invitational=
Omaha Benson 53, Westview 50
Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47
Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5
Omaha North 55, Omaha Northwest 43
Western Conference Tournament=
Chadron 39, Alliance 21
Gering 53, Mitchell 23
Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41
Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.