GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 43, Bertrand 32

Amherst 53, Ravenna 49

Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35

Bayard 56, Kimball 8

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41

Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33

Centennial 30, David City 20

Centura 41, Holdrege 36

College View Academy 23, Omaha Christian Academy 17

Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31

Conestoga 30, Louisville 27

Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16

Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17

Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40

Freeman 44, Palmyra 29

Fullerton 51, Burwell 35

Giltner 43, Harvard 18

Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT

Hershey 94, Perkins County 61

Homer 70, Winnebago 57

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26

Lewiston 57, Friend 24

Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35

McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29

Minden 46, Southern Valley 39

Mullen 45, Sutherland 27

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41

Norris 59, Waverly 37

North Central 59, Boyd County 49

Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23

Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13

Osceola 53, St. Edward 10

Overton 51, Arapahoe 28

Palmer 46, Central Valley 42

Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43

Pender 53, Wakefield 39

Pierce 42, Howells/Dodge 24

Plainview 57, Winside 38

Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22

Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54

Seward 52, Hastings 35

Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30

South Platte 45, Arthur County 24

Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35

St. Mary's 67, Osmond 20

St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20

Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37

Valentine 57, O'Neill 41

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38

West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35

Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27

York 68, Ralston 12

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21

Early Bird Classic=

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=

Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49

Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35

Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament=

Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39

GICC Early Season Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31

OPS Invitational=

Omaha Benson 53, Westview 50

Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47

Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5

Omaha North 55, Omaha Northwest 43

Western Conference Tournament=

Chadron 39, Alliance 21

Gering 53, Mitchell 23

Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41

Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

