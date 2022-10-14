PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Community 28, Seminole Ridge 0

Avant Garde 68, SLAM Palm Beach 0

Bolles School 55, Wolfson 6

Boynton Beach 40, St. Andrew's 35

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 90, Somerset Academy Key 0

Chiles 34, Leon 6

Clearwater Academy 46, Sarasota Riverview 7

Coconut Creek 50, West Boca Raton Community 0

Coral Glades 33, Taravella 7

Coral Reef Senior 33, Sunset 0

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 52, Ocala Christian Academy 16

Gulliver Prep 21, Benjamin 14

Hialeah Gardens 14, Miami Coral Park 7

Inlet Grove 10, Glades Central 6

Jupiter 33, Palm Beach Lakes 14

Kissimmee Osceola 56, Celebration 0

Lake Worth 13, Park Vista Community 7

Matanzas 22, Gainesville 14

Miami Central 53, Miami Norland 7

Miami Edison 35, TRU Prep 6

Mosley 38, Crestview 26

Palm Beach Gardens 45, Royal Palm Beach 0

Reagan/Doral 40, Mourning 13

Sandalwood 27, Atlantic Coast 7

Santaluces 21, Boca Raton Community 20

Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14

Spanish River 35, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

St Stephen, NB 31, Gateway Charter 26

St. Edward's 34, Tradition Prep 22

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 42, Arnold 19

St. Johns Country Day 19, St. John Lutheran 6

Treasure Coast 44, Fort Pierce Central 7

