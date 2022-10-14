PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Community 28, Seminole Ridge 0
Avant Garde 68, SLAM Palm Beach 0
Bolles School 55, Wolfson 6
Boynton Beach 40, St. Andrew's 35
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 90, Somerset Academy Key 0
Chiles 34, Leon 6
Clearwater Academy 46, Sarasota Riverview 7
Coconut Creek 50, West Boca Raton Community 0
Coral Glades 33, Taravella 7
Coral Reef Senior 33, Sunset 0
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 52, Ocala Christian Academy 16
Gulliver Prep 21, Benjamin 14
Hialeah Gardens 14, Miami Coral Park 7
Inlet Grove 10, Glades Central 6
Jupiter 33, Palm Beach Lakes 14
Kissimmee Osceola 56, Celebration 0
Lake Worth 13, Park Vista Community 7
Matanzas 22, Gainesville 14
Miami Central 53, Miami Norland 7
Miami Edison 35, TRU Prep 6
Mosley 38, Crestview 26
Palm Beach Gardens 45, Royal Palm Beach 0
Reagan/Doral 40, Mourning 13
Sandalwood 27, Atlantic Coast 7
Santaluces 21, Boca Raton Community 20
Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14
Spanish River 35, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
St Stephen, NB 31, Gateway Charter 26
St. Edward's 34, Tradition Prep 22
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 42, Arnold 19
St. Johns Country Day 19, St. John Lutheran 6
Treasure Coast 44, Fort Pierce Central 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
