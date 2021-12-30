GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 61, Twinfield Union 17

Champlain Valley Union 50, Burr & Burton Academy 17

Enosburg Falls 55, Richford 13

Essex 93, Brattleboro 28

Hartford 42, Bellows Falls Union 28

Lyndon Institute 52, U-32 39

Middlebury Union 56, Montpelier 51

Missisquoi Valley Union 40, Milton 24

Mount Mansfield Union 33, Colchester 31

North Country Union 40, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 31

Rice Memorial 57, Rutland 27

Spaulding 54, Lake Region Union 48

Thetford Academy 33, Peoples Academy 27

Vergennes Union 53, Winooski 18

White River Valley 55, Mill River Union 29

Williamstown 40, Danville 22

Woodstock Union 45, Mount St. Joseph Academy 39, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Poultney vs. Whitehall, N.Y., ppd.

