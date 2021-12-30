GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 61, Twinfield Union 17
Champlain Valley Union 50, Burr & Burton Academy 17
Enosburg Falls 55, Richford 13
Essex 93, Brattleboro 28
Hartford 42, Bellows Falls Union 28
Lyndon Institute 52, U-32 39
Middlebury Union 56, Montpelier 51
Missisquoi Valley Union 40, Milton 24
Mount Mansfield Union 33, Colchester 31
North Country Union 40, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 31
Rice Memorial 57, Rutland 27
Spaulding 54, Lake Region Union 48
Thetford Academy 33, Peoples Academy 27
Vergennes Union 53, Winooski 18
White River Valley 55, Mill River Union 29
Williamstown 40, Danville 22
Woodstock Union 45, Mount St. Joseph Academy 39, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Poultney vs. Whitehall, N.Y., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/