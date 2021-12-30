BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Borden 75, Crothersville 40
Carlisle Co., Ky. 57, Tecumseh 48
Cass 59, Blackford 39
Columbia City 57, Tippecanoe Valley 45
E. Noble 91, Churubusco 51
Eastern Hancock 87, Daleville 43
Eastside 38, W. Noble 37
Ev. Central 51, Gibson Southern 48
Forest Park 63, Pike Central 39
Heritage Christian 64, Triton Central 42
Liberty Christian 60, Elwood 37
Southport 47, Plainfield 46
Vincennes Rivet 52, Cannelton 32
Washington 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37
Batesville Tournament=
First Place=
Jennings Co. 76, Batesville 53
First Round=
Batesville 54, Waldron 40
Jennings Co. 41, N. Harrison 40
Third Place=
N. Harrison 74, Waldron 46
Bi County Tournament=
First Place=
Covington 61, Seeger 52
Third Place=
Fountain Central 66, Attica 22
Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Winamac 70, S. Bend Career Academy 64, 2OT
First Place=
Illiana Christian 68, Boone Grove 43
Clay City Tournament=
Fifth Place=
N. Vermillion 56, W. Washington 50
First Place=
Ft. Wayne North 56, Martinsville 53, OT
Seventh Place=
Benton Central 66, Riverton Parke 32
Third Place=
Clay City 52, Traders Point Christian 47
Greenwood Tournament=
First Round=
Ev. Harrison 55, Greenwood 32
Indpls Brebeuf 62, Yorktown 53
Third Place=
Greenwood 42, Yorktown 34
Hall of Fame Tournament=
First Place=
Westfield 74, Indpls Cathedral 63
First Round=
Indpls Cathedral 62, Homestead 50
Westfield 51, Connersville 43
Third Place=
Homestead 62, Connersville 33
Highland Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Kankakee Valley 55, Hanover Central 42
Third Place=
Munster 65, Highland 44
Huntington North Tournament=
Fifth Place=
New Haven 77, Lake Central 60
First Place=
Fishers 77, Ft. Wayne Snider 65
Third Place=
Huntington North 67, Merrillville 50
Kokomo Tournament=
Consolation=
S. Bend Adams 64, Guerin Catholic 58
S. Bend Riley 61, University 44
Fifth Place=
S. Bend Riley 64, Guerin Catholic 58
First Place=
Warren Central 57, Valparaiso 52
Semifinal=
Valparaiso 50, Kokomo 38
Warren Central 54, Brownsburg 49
Seventh Place=
S. Bend Adams 62, University 51
Third Place=
Kokomo 80, Brownsburg 77, OT
Morristown Tournament=
Consolation=
Clinton Prairie 51, Randolph Southern 38
S. Ripley 63, New Washington 29
First Place=
S. Dearborn 52, Covenant Christian 51, OT
North Daviess Tournament=
Fifth Place=
N. Daviess 47, Paoli 34
First Place=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Brownstown 61
Seventh Place=
S. Knox 47, Rock Creek Academy 39
Third Place=
Loogootee 51, Barr-Reeve 50
Plymouth Tournament=
First Round=
Jimtown 59, Knox 45
Plymouth 69, W. Central 25
Third Place=
Knox 72, W. Central 61
Proviso West Tournament=
Hammond Central 75, Farragut, Ill. 57
Southridge Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Southridge 57, Christian Academy 50
First Place=
Evansville Christian 58, N. Knox 53
Seventh Place=
Dubois 56, Princeton 45
Third Place=
Orleans 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Twin Lakes Classic=
LaPorte 66, Twin Lakes 39
Logansport 72, Twin Lakes 66
S. Bend St. Joseph's 81, LaPorte 78
S. Bend St. Joseph's 86, Logansport 63
Wabash County Tournament=
Third Place=
Manchester 64, Northfield 34
Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=
Northview 66, Robinson, Ill. 51
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Bloomfield 50, W. Vigo 33
First Place=
Terre Haute North 47, Linton 45
Third Place=
Sullivan 55, Edgewood 53
