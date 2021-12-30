BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Borden 75, Crothersville 40

Carlisle Co., Ky. 57, Tecumseh 48

Cass 59, Blackford 39

Columbia City 57, Tippecanoe Valley 45

E. Noble 91, Churubusco 51

Eastern Hancock 87, Daleville 43

Eastside 38, W. Noble 37

Ev. Central 51, Gibson Southern 48

Forest Park 63, Pike Central 39

Heritage Christian 64, Triton Central 42

Liberty Christian 60, Elwood 37

Southport 47, Plainfield 46

Vincennes Rivet 52, Cannelton 32

Washington 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37

Batesville Tournament=

First Place=

Jennings Co. 76, Batesville 53

First Round=

Batesville 54, Waldron 40

Jennings Co. 41, N. Harrison 40

Third Place=

N. Harrison 74, Waldron 46

Bi County Tournament=

First Place=

Covington 61, Seeger 52

Third Place=

Fountain Central 66, Attica 22

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Winamac 70, S. Bend Career Academy 64, 2OT

First Place=

Illiana Christian 68, Boone Grove 43

Clay City Tournament=

Fifth Place=

N. Vermillion 56, W. Washington 50

First Place=

Ft. Wayne North 56, Martinsville 53, OT

Seventh Place=

Benton Central 66, Riverton Parke 32

Third Place=

Clay City 52, Traders Point Christian 47

Greenwood Tournament=

First Round=

Ev. Harrison 55, Greenwood 32

Indpls Brebeuf 62, Yorktown 53

Third Place=

Greenwood 42, Yorktown 34

Hall of Fame Tournament=

First Place=

Westfield 74, Indpls Cathedral 63

First Round=

Indpls Cathedral 62, Homestead 50

Westfield 51, Connersville 43

Third Place=

Homestead 62, Connersville 33

Highland Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Kankakee Valley 55, Hanover Central 42

Third Place=

Munster 65, Highland 44

Huntington North Tournament=

Fifth Place=

New Haven 77, Lake Central 60

First Place=

Fishers 77, Ft. Wayne Snider 65

Third Place=

Huntington North 67, Merrillville 50

Kokomo Tournament=

Consolation=

S. Bend Adams 64, Guerin Catholic 58

S. Bend Riley 61, University 44

Fifth Place=

S. Bend Riley 64, Guerin Catholic 58

First Place=

Warren Central 57, Valparaiso 52

Semifinal=

Valparaiso 50, Kokomo 38

Warren Central 54, Brownsburg 49

Seventh Place=

S. Bend Adams 62, University 51

Third Place=

Kokomo 80, Brownsburg 77, OT

Morristown Tournament=

Consolation=

Clinton Prairie 51, Randolph Southern 38

S. Ripley 63, New Washington 29

First Place=

S. Dearborn 52, Covenant Christian 51, OT

North Daviess Tournament=

Fifth Place=

N. Daviess 47, Paoli 34

First Place=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Brownstown 61

Seventh Place=

S. Knox 47, Rock Creek Academy 39

Third Place=

Loogootee 51, Barr-Reeve 50

Plymouth Tournament=

First Round=

Jimtown 59, Knox 45

Plymouth 69, W. Central 25

Third Place=

Knox 72, W. Central 61

Proviso West Tournament=

Hammond Central 75, Farragut, Ill. 57

Southridge Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Southridge 57, Christian Academy 50

First Place=

Evansville Christian 58, N. Knox 53

Seventh Place=

Dubois 56, Princeton 45

Third Place=

Orleans 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Twin Lakes Classic=

LaPorte 66, Twin Lakes 39

Logansport 72, Twin Lakes 66

S. Bend St. Joseph's 81, LaPorte 78

S. Bend St. Joseph's 86, Logansport 63

Wabash County Tournament=

Third Place=

Manchester 64, Northfield 34

Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=

Northview 66, Robinson, Ill. 51

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Bloomfield 50, W. Vigo 33

First Place=

Terre Haute North 47, Linton 45

Third Place=

Sullivan 55, Edgewood 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you