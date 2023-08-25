PREP FOOTBALL=
Andalusia 42, Opp 8
Arab 34, Albertville 6
Athens 63, East Limestone 14
Beauregard 29, Selma 6
Brooks 35, Colbert County 7
Daphne 19, Murphy 0
Dothan 59, Carroll-Ozark 14
Elkmont 30, Sheffield 29
Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14
Fayette County 12, Cordova 7
Geraldine 26, Coosa Christian 0
Gulf Shores 41, St. Michael Catholic 20
Helena 50, Chelsea 14
Holtville 28, Fultondale 24
Jemison 27, Thorsby 26
Lauderdale County 27, Tanner 21
Locust Fork 61, Appalachian 20
Mars Hill Bible 55, Cullman 21
Muscle Shoals 48, Bob Jones 14
Northside Methodist 25, Houston County 6
Ohatchee 32, Saks 8
Reeltown 41, Tallassee 14
Springwood School 54, Southern Prep 27
Vestavia Hills 35, Mountain Brook 10
Wenonah 38, Sylacauga 7
Winfield 23, Dora 20
Winterboro 33, Cedar Bluff 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.