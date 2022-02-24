GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Region 1=

Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28

Groton Area 40, Milbank 36

Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Webster 34, Redfield 31

Region 6=

Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18

Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48

Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Winner 58, Stanley County 27

Region 7=

Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54

Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20

Todd County 67, Bennett County 43

Region 8=

Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18

Hill City 50, Custer 46

Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24

Semifinal=

Region 2=

Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42

Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32

Region 3=

Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32

West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39

Region 4=

Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44

Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Region 5=

Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25

Wagner 48, Hanson 36

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Region 1=

Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18

Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42

Warner 56, Northwestern 35

Region 2=

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41

Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54

Miller 56, Faulkton 20

Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43

Region 6=

Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38

Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48

Region 8=

Bison 52, Timber Lake 48

Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23

Harding County 31, Newell 30

Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62

SoDak 16 Qualifier=

Region 3=

Castlewood 59, Arlington 43

DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36

Region 4=

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT

Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT

Region 5=

Centerville 52, Freeman 50

Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46

Region 7=

Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49

White River 54, Jones County 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

