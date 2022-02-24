GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Region 1=
Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28
Groton Area 40, Milbank 36
Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Webster 34, Redfield 31
Region 6=
Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18
Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48
Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Winner 58, Stanley County 27
Region 7=
Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54
Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20
Todd County 67, Bennett County 43
Region 8=
Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18
Hill City 50, Custer 46
Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24
Semifinal=
Region 2=
Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42
Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32
Region 3=
Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32
West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39
Region 4=
Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44
Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30
Region 5=
Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25
Wagner 48, Hanson 36
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Region 1=
Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18
Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42
Warner 56, Northwestern 35
Region 2=
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41
Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54
Miller 56, Faulkton 20
Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43
Region 6=
Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38
Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48
Region 8=
Bison 52, Timber Lake 48
Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23
Harding County 31, Newell 30
Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62
SoDak 16 Qualifier=
Region 3=
Castlewood 59, Arlington 43
DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36
Region 4=
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT
Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT
Region 5=
Centerville 52, Freeman 50
Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46
Region 7=
Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49
White River 54, Jones County 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/