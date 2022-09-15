PREP FOOTBALL=

Arthur County 44, Hay Springs 42

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20

Gretna 49, Millard South 26

Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34

Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7

Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10

Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21

Sandhills/Thedford 32, South Loup 22

Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norfolk vs. Fremont, ppd. to Sep 16th.

Shelton vs. Paxton, ppd. to Sep 16th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

