PREP FOOTBALL=
Arthur County 44, Hay Springs 42
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20
Gretna 49, Millard South 26
Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7
Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10
Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21
Sandhills/Thedford 32, South Loup 22
Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norfolk vs. Fremont, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Shelton vs. Paxton, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.