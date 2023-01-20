GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 53, Owyhee 22
Cole Valley 60, Marsing 19
Council 69, Cascade 19
Deary 53, Highland 18
Eagle 57, Meridian 39
Filer 57, Aberdeen 45
Fruitland 63, Weiser 60, OT
Grangeville 52, Orofino 32
Greenleaf 47, Gem State Adventist 15
Kimberly 51, Gooding 35
Liberty Charter 52, Vision Charter 0
Malad 44, Bear Lake 35
McCall-Donnelly 52, Homedale 29
Middleton 80, Centennial 54
Mountain View 49, Capital 40
Murtaugh 64, Lighthouse Christian 48
N. Fremont 50, W. Jefferson 28
New Plymouth 33, Nampa Christian 25
Oakley 57, Glenns Ferry 36
Parma 68, Payette 10
Raft River 42, Carey 39
Richfield 46, Camas County 13
Rimrock 39, Wilder 35
Shoshone 34, Castleford 24
Snake River 50, Marsh Valley 46
Soda Springs 49, West Side 29
Teton 63, South Fremont 47
Timberline 58, Rocky Mountain 50
Wallace 63, Priest River 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
