BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 63, Oakwood Adventist Academy 57

Ariton 63, Slocomb 41

Auburn 62, Benjamin Russell 59

Bayside Academy 50, Bayshore Christian 37

Berry 52, Meek 49

Briarwood Christian 51, Childersburg 38

Central Coosa 74, Fayetteville 50

Charles Henderson 86, Barbour County 44

Clements 59, Colbert Heights 43

Collinsville 61, Gaylesville 16

Covenant Christian 69, Waterloo 23

Demopolis 72, Choctaw County 39

Faith Christian 69, Ragland 66

Florala 45, Zion Chapel 42

Fruitdale 50, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 32

Fyffe 70, Crossville 34

Good Hope 56, Curry 38

Hackleburg 76, Vina 32

Hillcrest-Evergreen 83, Central-Hayneville 61

Hokes Bluff 69, Coosa Christian 34

Holt 58, Holy Spirit 52

Huffman 55, Hueytown 48

Isabella 78, Billingsley 19

Jacksonville 79, Gadsden 69

James Clemens 63, Madison Academy 51

Jasper 46, Cornerstone School 36

Jeff Davis 88, Calhoun 35

LAMP 55, Beulah 43

Lee-Huntsville 52, Mae Jemison 51

McAdory 86, Fultondale 54

Muscle Shoals 44, Westminster Christian Academy 34

Northside Methodist 58, New Brockton 48

Oak Mountain 52, Helena 50

Paul Bryant 76, Bessemer City 34

Pell City 79, Lincoln 19

Providence Christian 40, Dale County 37

Robertsdale 62, Government Street Christian 28

Skyline 75, Valley Head 48

South Lamar 64, Hubbertville 32

Spanish Fort 81, Daphne 55

Springville 55, St. Clair County 27

Stanhope Elmore 76, Elmore County 55

Straughn 64, Samson 29

Tanner 53, Hatton 49

Thorsby 66, Alabama Christian Academy 49

Weaver 61, Walter Wellborn 41

West Blocton 46, Oak Grove 42

Woodland, Okla. 46, Alabama School for the Deaf 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

