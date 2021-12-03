BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 63, Oakwood Adventist Academy 57
Ariton 63, Slocomb 41
Auburn 62, Benjamin Russell 59
Bayside Academy 50, Bayshore Christian 37
Berry 52, Meek 49
Briarwood Christian 51, Childersburg 38
Central Coosa 74, Fayetteville 50
Charles Henderson 86, Barbour County 44
Clements 59, Colbert Heights 43
Collinsville 61, Gaylesville 16
Covenant Christian 69, Waterloo 23
Demopolis 72, Choctaw County 39
Faith Christian 69, Ragland 66
Florala 45, Zion Chapel 42
Fruitdale 50, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 32
Fyffe 70, Crossville 34
Good Hope 56, Curry 38
Hackleburg 76, Vina 32
Hillcrest-Evergreen 83, Central-Hayneville 61
Hokes Bluff 69, Coosa Christian 34
Holt 58, Holy Spirit 52
Huffman 55, Hueytown 48
Isabella 78, Billingsley 19
Jacksonville 79, Gadsden 69
James Clemens 63, Madison Academy 51
Jasper 46, Cornerstone School 36
Jeff Davis 88, Calhoun 35
LAMP 55, Beulah 43
Lee-Huntsville 52, Mae Jemison 51
McAdory 86, Fultondale 54
Muscle Shoals 44, Westminster Christian Academy 34
Northside Methodist 58, New Brockton 48
Oak Mountain 52, Helena 50
Paul Bryant 76, Bessemer City 34
Pell City 79, Lincoln 19
Providence Christian 40, Dale County 37
Robertsdale 62, Government Street Christian 28
Skyline 75, Valley Head 48
South Lamar 64, Hubbertville 32
Spanish Fort 81, Daphne 55
Springville 55, St. Clair County 27
Stanhope Elmore 76, Elmore County 55
Straughn 64, Samson 29
Tanner 53, Hatton 49
Thorsby 66, Alabama Christian Academy 49
Weaver 61, Walter Wellborn 41
West Blocton 46, Oak Grove 42
Woodland, Okla. 46, Alabama School for the Deaf 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/