BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 57, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35

Bismarck 75, Jamestown 62

Carrington 63, Grafton 55

Cavalier 63, Hatton-Northwood 56

Enderlin 89, Oak Grove Lutheran 61

Flasher 74, Washburn 44

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 91, Lakota 44

Grand Forks Central 59, Wahpeton 48

Grand Forks Red River 75, Fargo Shanley 48

Hankinson 66, Maple Valley 59

Hillsboro/Central Valley 68, Dakota Prairie 22

LaMoure/L-M 51, Barnes County North 13

Linton/HMB 56, Central McLean 25

May-Port CG 60, Griggs/Midkota 43

Minot 74, Turtle Mountain 70, OT

Northern Cass 57, Richland 54

Parshall 69, Stanley 60

Rolla 62, St. John 57

St. Mary's 80, Williston 45

Standing Rock 64, Garrison 62

Thompson 64, Larimore 23

Tioga 63, Divide County 47

Trenton 58, Ray 45

Tri-State 55, Lisbon 51, OT

Trinity Christian 67, New Town 25

