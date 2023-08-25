PREP FOOTBALL=

Columbia Academy 48, Bell Buckle 13

Fairley 48, Kirby 0

Knoxville Carter 41, Austin-East 20

Knoxville Hardin Valley 36, Morristown East 10

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 50, St. George's 14

Memphis Overton 28, Ridgeway 14

Oakhaven 46, Booker T. Washington 20

Shelbyville 35, Marshall County 28

West Carroll def. Harding Academy, forfeit

White Station 41, Manassas 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

