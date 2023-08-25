PREP FOOTBALL=
Columbia Academy 48, Bell Buckle 13
Fairley 48, Kirby 0
Knoxville Carter 41, Austin-East 20
Knoxville Hardin Valley 36, Morristown East 10
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 50, St. George's 14
Memphis Overton 28, Ridgeway 14
Oakhaven 46, Booker T. Washington 20
Shelbyville 35, Marshall County 28
West Carroll def. Harding Academy, forfeit
White Station 41, Manassas 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.