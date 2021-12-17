GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 53, Molalla 38
Clarkston, Wash. 68, Pendleton 45
Country Christian def. Life Christian, forfeit
Crow 58, Alsea 22
Dayton 35, Taft 30
Eddyville 49, Mapleton 25
Grants Pass 48, Bend 27
Hillsboro 46, Glencoe 33
Jefferson 48, Portland Adventist 23
La Grande 36, Vale 31
Mohawk 44, Triangle Lake 12
Oakland 42, Myrtle Point 34
Riverside 28, Heppner 24
Sandy 55, The Dalles 26
Scappoose 45, Sprague 28
Siletz Valley Early College 43, McKenzie 37
South Medford 89, Brea Olinda, Calif. 67
Tigard 40, McMinnville 35
Trinity Lutheran 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 26
Trout Lake, Wash. 49, Dufur 19
West Albany 64, South Albany 40
Dayton Classic=
Willamina 54, Santiam Christian 40
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Adrian 64, Compass Public Charter School, Idaho 13
Nyssa 49, McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38
Seaside Holiday Tournament=
Astoria 49, Heritage, Wash. 37
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Crook County 56, North Bend 38
Junction City 37, Brookings-Harbor 34
Redmond 45, Marshfield 24
Union Bobcat Classic=
Crane 58, Imbler 18
Enterprise 43, Powder Valley 40
Jordan Valley 60, Cove 16
Union 55, Elgin 23
