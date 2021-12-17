GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 53, Molalla 38

Clarkston, Wash. 68, Pendleton 45

Country Christian def. Life Christian, forfeit

Crow 58, Alsea 22

Dayton 35, Taft 30

Eddyville 49, Mapleton 25

Grants Pass 48, Bend 27

Hillsboro 46, Glencoe 33

Jefferson 48, Portland Adventist 23

La Grande 36, Vale 31

Mohawk 44, Triangle Lake 12

Oakland 42, Myrtle Point 34

Riverside 28, Heppner 24

Sandy 55, The Dalles 26

Scappoose 45, Sprague 28

Siletz Valley Early College 43, McKenzie 37

South Medford 89, Brea Olinda, Calif. 67

Tigard 40, McMinnville 35

Trinity Lutheran 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 26

Trout Lake, Wash. 49, Dufur 19

West Albany 64, South Albany 40

Dayton Classic=

Willamina 54, Santiam Christian 40

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Adrian 64, Compass Public Charter School, Idaho 13

Nyssa 49, McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38

Seaside Holiday Tournament=

Astoria 49, Heritage, Wash. 37

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Crook County 56, North Bend 38

Junction City 37, Brookings-Harbor 34

Redmond 45, Marshfield 24

Union Bobcat Classic=

Crane 58, Imbler 18

Enterprise 43, Powder Valley 40

Jordan Valley 60, Cove 16

Union 55, Elgin 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

