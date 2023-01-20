BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 51, Ridgevue 39
Blackfoot 64, Skyline 56
Buhl 63, Filer 57
Camas County 44, Richfield 39
Columbia 64, Skyview 51
Council 54, Cascade 33
Declo 46, Soda Springs 40
Gem State Adventist 54, Greenleaf 36
Highland 59, Rigby 53
Idaho Falls 74, Bonneville 65
Jerome 57, Canyon Ridge 49
Lapwai 96, Prairie 35
Logos 52, Potlatch 45
Mackay 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 30
Madison 81, Hillcrest 67
Minico 41, Mountain Home 29
Notus 77, Centennial Baptist 17
Pocatello 83, Burley 56
Preston 69, Century 50
Rimrock 50, Wilder 30
St. Maries 62, Orofino 51
Troy 42, Genesee 21
Vallivue 63, Emmett 44
W. Jefferson 58, Butte County 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
