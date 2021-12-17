BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 65, Crow 27
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 48, Southwest Christian 34
Country Christian 66, Life Christian 23
Dufur 67, Trout Lake, Wash. 40
Heppner 59, Riverside 27
La Grande 61, Vale 56
Mohawk 47, Triangle Lake 17
Oakland 63, Myrtle Point 43
Oregon Episcopal 48, Rainier 27
Siletz Valley Early College 65, McKenzie 18
South Albany 56, West Albany 50
St. Paul 51, Oregon School for Deaf 21
Trinity Lutheran 48, Rogue Valley Adventist 45
Dayton Tournament=
Dayton 58, Molalla 25
Estacada 51, Clatskanie 36
Santiam 68, Taft 33
Tillamook 71, Willamina 58
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Astoria 56, Newport 49
Madras 51, Elma, Wash. 41
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Crook County 61, North Bend 24
Marshfield 80, Hidden Valley 41
Redmond 46, Junction City 42
Union Bobcat Classic=
Jordan Valley 45, Imbler 26
Powder Valley 79, Enterprise 62
Union 51, Cove 42
Woodburn Tournament=
Lincoln 66, Forest Grove 38
The Dalles 75, McKay 63
Tigard 74, Wells 65
Woodburn 52, Dallas 49
