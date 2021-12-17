BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 65, Crow 27

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 48, Southwest Christian 34

Country Christian 66, Life Christian 23

Dufur 67, Trout Lake, Wash. 40

Heppner 59, Riverside 27

La Grande 61, Vale 56

Mohawk 47, Triangle Lake 17

Oakland 63, Myrtle Point 43

Oregon Episcopal 48, Rainier 27

Siletz Valley Early College 65, McKenzie 18

South Albany 56, West Albany 50

St. Paul 51, Oregon School for Deaf 21

Trinity Lutheran 48, Rogue Valley Adventist 45

Dayton Tournament=

Dayton 58, Molalla 25

Estacada 51, Clatskanie 36

Santiam 68, Taft 33

Tillamook 71, Willamina 58

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Astoria 56, Newport 49

Madras 51, Elma, Wash. 41

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Crook County 61, North Bend 24

Marshfield 80, Hidden Valley 41

Redmond 46, Junction City 42

Union Bobcat Classic=

Jordan Valley 45, Imbler 26

Powder Valley 79, Enterprise 62

Union 51, Cove 42

Woodburn Tournament=

Lincoln 66, Forest Grove 38

The Dalles 75, McKay 63

Tigard 74, Wells 65

Woodburn 52, Dallas 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you