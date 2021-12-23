GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sutherlin 40, Mazama 29

Weston-McEwen 41, Elgin 22

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Phoenix 37, Ashland 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

