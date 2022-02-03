GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cibecue 43, Sells Baboquivari 35
Eagar Round Valley 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 31
El Mirage Dysart 51, Yuma 33
Gilbert Leading Edge 67, Kearny Ray 16
Parker 48, San Luis 25
Phoenix Hayden 39, Cicero Preparatory Academy 23
Phoenix North Canyon 57, Glendale 21
Phoenix Washington 51, Glendale Independence 7
Sanders Valley 55, Pinon 36
Sanders Valley 63, Pinon 34
St John Paul II 71, Kingman Academy of Learning 25
St. Michael 46, Red Mesa 42
Tempe McClintock 46, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 32
Tucson Flowing Wells 57, Tucson Sunnyside 46
Tucson Sahuaro 52, Sahuarita 26
Valley Vista 93, Avondale Westview 17
Vista Grande 46, Tempe 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.
Pinon vs. Page, ccd.
Sanders Valley vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Rio Rico, ccd.
The Gregory School vs. Sells Baboquivari, ccd.
Vail Cienega vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.
