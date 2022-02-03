GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cibecue 43, Sells Baboquivari 35

Eagar Round Valley 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 31

El Mirage Dysart 51, Yuma 33

Gilbert Leading Edge 67, Kearny Ray 16

Parker 48, San Luis 25

Phoenix Hayden 39, Cicero Preparatory Academy 23

Phoenix North Canyon 57, Glendale 21

Phoenix Washington 51, Glendale Independence 7

Sanders Valley 55, Pinon 36

Sanders Valley 63, Pinon 34

St John Paul II 71, Kingman Academy of Learning 25

St. Michael 46, Red Mesa 42

Tempe McClintock 46, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 32

Tucson Flowing Wells 57, Tucson Sunnyside 46

Tucson Sahuaro 52, Sahuarita 26

Valley Vista 93, Avondale Westview 17

Vista Grande 46, Tempe 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lincoln vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.

Pinon vs. Page, ccd.

Sanders Valley vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Rio Rico, ccd.

The Gregory School vs. Sells Baboquivari, ccd.

Vail Cienega vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

