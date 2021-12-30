BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel, Ohio 66, Peninsula Catholic 53
Albemarle 53, Stafford 42
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 68, Benedictine 65
Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Kiran C. Patel, Fla. 48
Auburn 71, Rockbridge County 41
Bishop O'Connell 71, Milton, Ga. 49
Cave Spring 82, Glenvar 50
Floyd County 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 51
Fort Chiswell 51, Pulaski County 44
Honaker 55, Chilhowie 52
J.I. Burton 49, Richlands 38
Jefferson Forest 52, Broadway 45
Jefferson, W.Va. 62, Millbrook 56
John Marshall 72, Carmel Christian, N.C. 68
Lebanon 58, Grundy 44
Liberty Christian 68, Christiansburg 60, OT
Liberty Heights, N.C. 59, Blue Ridge School 50
Miller School 72, Westminster Catawba Christian, S.C. 60
Northwood 75, Central - Wise 52
Orange County 51, Buffalo Gap 49
Page County 56, Manassas Park 47
Roanoke Catholic 82, The Covenant School 54
Rye Cove 51, Eastside 43
Skyline 50, Strasburg 33
Tabb 61, Hampton Roads 58
Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Berkeley, S.C. 69
Washington & Lee 70, Rappahannock 46
Western Albemarle 45, Broad Run 39
William Byrd 65, Brookville 55
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 84, Va. Episcopal 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/