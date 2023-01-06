PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 5, Winona 1

Ashland, Wis. 5, Ely 4, OT

Austin 4, Red Wing 1

Bagley/Fosston 6, Kittson County Central 3

Bemidji 5, Little Falls 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, St. Thomas Academy 2

Blake 8, Mounds View 1

Brainerd 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Centennial 10, Spring Lake Park 0

Champlin Park 8, Blaine 3

Chanhassen 6, Waconia 0

Chisago Lakes 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Stillwater 5

Crookston 3, Park Rapids 2

Delano 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 0

Duluth Denfeld 2, Proctor 0

East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1

East Ridge 2, Woodbury 1

Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1

Fairmont 10, Worthington 4

Faribault 4, Mankato West 1

Gentry 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Hastings 6, Eagan 3

Hermantown 5, Hibbing 4

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 1

Hill-Murray 5, Minnetonka 0

Holy Angels 7, Hopkins 4

Lakeville North 6, Apple Valley/Burnsville 3

Maple Grove 4, Andover 1

Minnesota River 8, Waseca 4

Morris/Benson Area 3, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Mound Westonka 3, Two Rivers 2, OT

New Ulm 4, Marshall 3

Northfield 8, Rochester John Marshall 1

Osseo 4, Coon Rapids 2

Pine Area 7, Becker/Big Lake 3, OT

Princeton 10, Northern 2

Providence Academy 4, Monticello 1

River Lakes 7, Willmar 0

Rochester Mayo 2, Owatonna 1

Rogers 11, Armstrong/Cooper 3

Roseville 8, Irondale 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Cloud 1

Spooner, Wis. 6, St. Paul Johnson 4

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Farmington 1

Tartan 4, South St. Paul 3

Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2

Wayzata 5, Buffalo 1

White Bear Lake 6, Forest Lake 1

Windom 6, Redwood Valley 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

