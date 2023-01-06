PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 5, Winona 1
Ashland, Wis. 5, Ely 4, OT
Austin 4, Red Wing 1
Bagley/Fosston 6, Kittson County Central 3
Bemidji 5, Little Falls 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, St. Thomas Academy 2
Blake 8, Mounds View 1
Brainerd 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Centennial 10, Spring Lake Park 0
Champlin Park 8, Blaine 3
Chanhassen 6, Waconia 0
Chisago Lakes 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Stillwater 5
Crookston 3, Park Rapids 2
Delano 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 0
Duluth Denfeld 2, Proctor 0
East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1
East Ridge 2, Woodbury 1
Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1
Fairmont 10, Worthington 4
Faribault 4, Mankato West 1
Gentry 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Hastings 6, Eagan 3
Hermantown 5, Hibbing 4
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 1
Hill-Murray 5, Minnetonka 0
Holy Angels 7, Hopkins 4
Lakeville North 6, Apple Valley/Burnsville 3
Maple Grove 4, Andover 1
Minnesota River 8, Waseca 4
Morris/Benson Area 3, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Mound Westonka 3, Two Rivers 2, OT
New Ulm 4, Marshall 3
Northfield 8, Rochester John Marshall 1
Osseo 4, Coon Rapids 2
Pine Area 7, Becker/Big Lake 3, OT
Princeton 10, Northern 2
Providence Academy 4, Monticello 1
River Lakes 7, Willmar 0
Rochester Mayo 2, Owatonna 1
Rogers 11, Armstrong/Cooper 3
Roseville 8, Irondale 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Cloud 1
Spooner, Wis. 6, St. Paul Johnson 4
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Farmington 1
Tartan 4, South St. Paul 3
Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2
Wayzata 5, Buffalo 1
White Bear Lake 6, Forest Lake 1
Windom 6, Redwood Valley 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
