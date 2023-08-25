PREP FOOTBALL=
Benjamin 49, John Carroll Catholic 6
Cambridge Christian 31, IMG Academy Blue 9
Coconut Creek 6, Boyd Anderson 0
Escambia 31, West Florida 20
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 52, St. John Lutheran 20
Gators Island Coast Cape Coral FL 40, Bonita Springs 0
Goleman 47, Mater Academy Charter 0
Hardee 69, Central Florida Christian Academy 0
Immaculata-La Salle 38, Palm Glades Prep 0
Jensen Beach 28, Fort Pierce Central 0
Jupiter Christian 35, Oxbridge Academy 33
Lemon Bay 20, Lakewood Ranch 13
Miami Ferguson 47, Hialeah Gardens 0
Miami Krop 28, Miami 14
Monarch 50, Cedar Grove, Ga. 42
Mosley 35, Rutherford 6
Mulberry 47, Ambassadors Christian 6
Ocala Vanguard 26, Erie, Colo. 20
Port St. Lucie 40, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 7
Rickards 24, Crestview 23
Sebring 47, St. Lucie Centennial 6
Seminole Ridge 20, Glades Central 9
Sharks Oasis Cape Coral FL 38, Griffins Gateway Charter Fort Myers FL 0
Sneads 64, Cottondale 34
South Dade 50, Carol City 0
South Miami 28, Coral Reef Senior 6
South Plantation 20, Coral Glades 14
Spanish River 33, Lake Worth 13
Trenton 28, Bell 0
Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 56, Port Charlotte 21
West Boca Raton Community 63, John I. Leonard 0
Western 14, Milton, Ga. 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
