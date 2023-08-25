PREP FOOTBALL=

Benjamin 49, John Carroll Catholic 6

Cambridge Christian 31, IMG Academy Blue 9

Coconut Creek 6, Boyd Anderson 0

Escambia 31, West Florida 20

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 52, St. John Lutheran 20

Gators Island Coast Cape Coral FL 40, Bonita Springs 0

Goleman 47, Mater Academy Charter 0

Hardee 69, Central Florida Christian Academy 0

Immaculata-La Salle 38, Palm Glades Prep 0

Jensen Beach 28, Fort Pierce Central 0

Jupiter Christian 35, Oxbridge Academy 33

Lemon Bay 20, Lakewood Ranch 13

Miami Ferguson 47, Hialeah Gardens 0

Miami Krop 28, Miami 14

Monarch 50, Cedar Grove, Ga. 42

Mosley 35, Rutherford 6

Mulberry 47, Ambassadors Christian 6

Ocala Vanguard 26, Erie, Colo. 20

Port St. Lucie 40, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 7

Rickards 24, Crestview 23

Sebring 47, St. Lucie Centennial 6

Seminole Ridge 20, Glades Central 9

Sharks Oasis Cape Coral FL 38, Griffins Gateway Charter Fort Myers FL 0

Sneads 64, Cottondale 34

South Dade 50, Carol City 0

South Miami 28, Coral Reef Senior 6

South Plantation 20, Coral Glades 14

Spanish River 33, Lake Worth 13

Trenton 28, Bell 0

Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 56, Port Charlotte 21

West Boca Raton Community 63, John I. Leonard 0

Western 14, Milton, Ga. 10

