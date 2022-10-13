PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-13, 18-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-7

Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-11

Burke def. Gregory, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9

Canton def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Centerville def. Avon, 16-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-9

Chester def. Madison, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-8

Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13

Ethan def. Hanson, 18-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

Faith def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-8, 25-14

Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23

Gayville-Volin def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9

Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17

Hill City def. Wall, 26-24, 25-15, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 15-10

Hot Springs def. Douglas, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 27-25

James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16

Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Philip def. Lyman, 15-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Pierre def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

Redfield def. Webster, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17

Stanley County def. Dupree, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11

Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12

Tri-State, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-14, 17-25, 25-21

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Winner def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-15, 16-25, 25-5, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

