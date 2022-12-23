BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Circleville 44

Attica Seneca E. 59, N. Baltimore 26

Beachwood 73, Orange 52

Belmont Union Local 49, Rayland Buckeye 36

Bishop Ready 38, Cols. St. Charles 37

Bishop Watterson 53, Johnstown Northridge 41

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Bryan 39, Pettisville 38

Cambridge 71, Horizon Science 59

Can. South 67, Orrville 52

Carrollton 56, Hanoverton United 28

Centerburg 53, Granville 48

Centerville 65, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 48

Chardon 67, Eastlake North 63, OT

Cin. Elder 85, Boone Co., Ky. 42

Clayton Northmont 63, Beavercreek 61

Cols. Africentric 78, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57

Cols. Bexley 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Cols. Independence 31

Continental 56, Leipsic 45

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 69, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Orwell Grand Valley 28

Day. Chaminade Julienne 64, Versailles 40

Defiance 41, Tol. St. Francis 33

Defiance Ayersville 56, Ft. Jennings 51

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 66, Cin. Aiken 33

E. Liverpool 52, Alliance Marlington 50

Fairfield Christian 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 36

Findlay 72, Greater Latrobe, Pa. 33

Geneva 74, Jefferson Area 63

Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Chesapeake 55

Grove City 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

Grove City Cent. Crossing 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Defiance Tinora 32

Hannibal River 67, New Matamoras Frontier 24

Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Hilliard Darby 56, Hilliard Bradley 53

Huntington, W.Va. 72, Minford 63

Ironton St. Joseph 58, Crown City S. Gallia 53, OT

Kinsman Badger 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

Lancaster 46, Cols. Mifflin 34

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Liberty Center 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 25

Lisbon Beaver 68, Convoy Crestview 38

Lisbon David Anderson 67, Columbiana 58

Lorain Clearview 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 48

Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Strasburg-Franklin 45

Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 54, Cin. McNicholas 44

Louisville Aquinas 68, Alliance 60

Maple Hts. 61, Euclid 47

Marion Elgin 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 43

Marion Harding 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Mt. Gilead 75, Galion 66

New Bremen 70, Dola Hardin Northern 35

New Hope Christian 56, Frankfort Adena 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, Archbold 40

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Maumee 49

Pioneer N. Central 49, Gorham Fayette 41

Rockford Parkway 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 46

Russell, Ky. 53, Ironton 47

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Barnesville 60

Shelby 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56, OT

Shelby Co., Ky. 75, Tol. Scott 65

Spencerville 72, Minster 38

Spring. Shawnee 45, St. Paris Graham 40

St. Marys Memorial 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 35

Struthers 65, E. Palestine 24

Tiffin Calvert 58, Clyde 46

Trotwood-Madison 60, Day. Ponitz Tech. 58

Troy Christian 52, Cedarville 44

Ursuline Academy 82, Salem 47

Vincent Warren 52, Chillicothe 34

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 40

Warren Howland 65, Hubbard 40

Wauseon 59, Genoa Area 52

Westerville S. 61, Plain City Jonathan Alder 49

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 41

Wickliffe 58, Painesville Harvey 47

Williamsburg 54, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Youngs. East 68, Youngs. Liberty 50

Youngs. Mooney 50, Campbell Memorial 27

Tarkanian Classic=

Alta, Utah 74, Akr. Buchtel 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. West Clermont vs. Georgetown, ccd.

Delta vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.

Hamilton vs. Conner, Ky., ccd.

Trenton Edgewood vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

