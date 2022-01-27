BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 76, Menifee Co. 54
Belfry 77, Phelps 37
Bracken Co. 78, Walton-Verona 76, OT
Buckhorn 86, Red Bird 56
Campbell Co. 49, Scott 47
Casey Co. 74, Somerset Christian 50
Central Hardin 60, North Hardin 52
Corbin 83, Harlan Co. 78
Cordia 86, Clay Co. 67
East Ridge 59, Shelby Valley 48
Elliott Co. 57, Morgan Co. 39
Evangel Christian 57, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27
Frankfort 83, East Jessamine 63
Hazard 69, Leslie Co. 34
Henry Co. 73, Whitefield Academy 44
Heritage Christian Academy 51, Foundation Christian 31
Hopkins Co. Central 76, Dawson Springs 59
IHS 73, Lou. Shawnee 63
Lex. Paul Dunbar 53, Lex. Christian 47
Lexington Catholic 70, Lex. Tates Creek 46
Lloyd Memorial 47, Newport 39
Monroe Co. 73, Russell Co. 64
Murray 54, Danville Christian 45
Pikeville 64, Owensboro Catholic 51
Russell 57, Lewis Co. 56
St. Henry 75, Boone Co. 71
Todd Co. Central 52, West Carter 48
Trinity Christian 66, St. Patrick 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Campbell vs. Christian Co., ccd.
Lyon Co. vs. Paducah Tilghman, ccd.
