BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 76, Menifee Co. 54

Belfry 77, Phelps 37

Bracken Co. 78, Walton-Verona 76, OT

Buckhorn 86, Red Bird 56

Campbell Co. 49, Scott 47

Casey Co. 74, Somerset Christian 50

Central Hardin 60, North Hardin 52

Corbin 83, Harlan Co. 78

Cordia 86, Clay Co. 67

East Ridge 59, Shelby Valley 48

Elliott Co. 57, Morgan Co. 39

Evangel Christian 57, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27

Frankfort 83, East Jessamine 63

Hazard 69, Leslie Co. 34

Henry Co. 73, Whitefield Academy 44

Heritage Christian Academy 51, Foundation Christian 31

Hopkins Co. Central 76, Dawson Springs 59

IHS 73, Lou. Shawnee 63

Lex. Paul Dunbar 53, Lex. Christian 47

Lexington Catholic 70, Lex. Tates Creek 46

Lloyd Memorial 47, Newport 39

Monroe Co. 73, Russell Co. 64

Murray 54, Danville Christian 45

Pikeville 64, Owensboro Catholic 51

Russell 57, Lewis Co. 56

St. Henry 75, Boone Co. 71

Todd Co. Central 52, West Carter 48

Trinity Christian 66, St. Patrick 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Campbell vs. Christian Co., ccd.

Lyon Co. vs. Paducah Tilghman, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you