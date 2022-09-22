PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

Burwell def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 27-29, 15-13

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Columbus def. Seward, 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16

Cross County def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

David City def. Schuyler, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-7

Douglas County West def. Platteview, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Minden, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 15-13

Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27

Hastings def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8

Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 14-25, 16-14

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11

Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 28-25, 28-26, 25-22

Milford def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12

Millard South def. Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24

Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 27-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Nation def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23

Omaha South def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 28-26

Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8

Santee def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21

South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19

St. Mary's def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

Stuart def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21

Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17

Aquinas Triangular=

Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16

Aquinas def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12

Axtell Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-12

Southern Valley def. Axtell, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8

Blue Hill Triangular=

Red Cloud def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-19

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-20, 5-25, 25-15

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10

Cedar Bluffs Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-9

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-20

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

Cedar Catholic Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-16

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-19

O'Neill def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-11

Cozad Triangular=

Cozad def. Maxwell, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17

Cozad def. Sutherland, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24

Dorchester Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17

Elm Creek Triangular=

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16

Fullerton Triangular=

Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16

Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-20

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast Triangular=

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19

Mitchell Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-17

Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-14

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-18

Nebraska City Lourdes Triangular=

Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 28-26

Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 25-21

Nebraska City Triangular=

Nebraska City def. Omaha Roncalli, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 20-25, 25-21

Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-20

Northwest Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12

Overton Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12

Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 28-26

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18

Wynot Triangular=

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-12

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

