PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Burwell def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 27-29, 15-13
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Columbus def. Seward, 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16
Cross County def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
David City def. Schuyler, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-7
Douglas County West def. Platteview, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Minden, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 15-13
Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27
Hastings def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8
Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 14-25, 16-14
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11
Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 28-25, 28-26, 25-22
Milford def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12
Millard South def. Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24
Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 27-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
Omaha South def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 28-26
Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8
Santee def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19
St. Mary's def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
Stuart def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21
Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17
Aquinas Triangular=
Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16
Aquinas def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12
Axtell Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-12
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8
Blue Hill Triangular=
Red Cloud def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-19
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-20, 5-25, 25-15
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10
Cedar Bluffs Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-9
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-20
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23
Cedar Catholic Triangular=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-16
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-19
O'Neill def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-11
Cozad Triangular=
Cozad def. Maxwell, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17
Cozad def. Sutherland, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24
Dorchester Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17
Elm Creek Triangular=
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16
Fullerton Triangular=
Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16
Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-20
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20
Lyons-Decatur Northeast Triangular=
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19
Mitchell Triangular=
Gering def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-17
Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-14
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-18
Nebraska City Lourdes Triangular=
Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 28-26
Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 25-21
Nebraska City Triangular=
Nebraska City def. Omaha Roncalli, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 20-25, 25-21
Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-20
Northwest Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12
Overton Triangular=
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12
Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 28-26
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18
Wynot Triangular=
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-12
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
