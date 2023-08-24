PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Blaine def. Duluth East, 25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17

Blooming Prairie def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-13

Bloomington Kennedy def. Fridley, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Tri-City United, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Buffalo def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23

Burnsville def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12

Byron def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19

Caledonia def. Winona, 25-20, 25-8, 25-13

Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22

Chanhassen def. Edina, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Cleveland def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Coon Rapids def. St. Francis, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Mahtomedi, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

Dover-Eyota def. St. Charles

Fillmore Central def. Hayfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Worthington, 21-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 17-15

International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

Lakeville North def. Champlin Park, 25-13, 14-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-10

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lanesboro, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Legacy Christian def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11

Marshall def. Willmar, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18

Mesabi East def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Moorhead def. Elk River, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Bigfork, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 10-25, 15-11

New Prague def. Belle Plaine, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

North Branch def. Andover, 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

Northfield def. Farmington, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15

Orono def. Big Lake, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 24-23

Pine Island def. Triton, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Rochester Mayo def. Stewartville, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19

Rushford-Peterson def. Medford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14

Sebeka def. Norman County East, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Sleepy Eye def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-17, 25-14, 25-9

South St. Paul def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chaska, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

St. Cloud Apollo def. Grand Rapids, 25-6, 25-12, 25-5

St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Wabasso def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

