PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Blaine def. Duluth East, 25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17
Blooming Prairie def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-13
Bloomington Kennedy def. Fridley, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Tri-City United, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Buffalo def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23
Burnsville def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12
Byron def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19
Caledonia def. Winona, 25-20, 25-8, 25-13
Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22
Chanhassen def. Edina, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Cleveland def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Coon Rapids def. St. Francis, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Mahtomedi, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
Dover-Eyota def. St. Charles
Fillmore Central def. Hayfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Worthington, 21-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 17-15
International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Lakeville North def. Champlin Park, 25-13, 14-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-10
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lanesboro, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Legacy Christian def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11
Marshall def. Willmar, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18
Mesabi East def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Moorhead def. Elk River, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Bigfork, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 10-25, 15-11
New Prague def. Belle Plaine, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
North Branch def. Andover, 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23
Northfield def. Farmington, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15
Orono def. Big Lake, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 24-23
Pine Island def. Triton, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
Rochester Mayo def. Stewartville, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19
Rushford-Peterson def. Medford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14
Sebeka def. Norman County East, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Sleepy Eye def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-17, 25-14, 25-9
South St. Paul def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chaska, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
St. Cloud Apollo def. Grand Rapids, 25-6, 25-12, 25-5
St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Wabasso def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.