GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 75, Hurricane, W.Va. 30
Belfry 69, Betsy Layne 47
Bellevue 49, Villa Madonna 19
Berea 42, Estill Co. 37
Bishop Brossart 59, Bourbon Co. 56
Cordia 48, Oneida Baptist 33
Cov. Holy Cross 60, Highlands 37
Dayton 41, Cov. Latin 10
Elizabethtown 41, Central Hardin 14
Fort Knox 42, Lou. Fairdale 20
Frankfort 55, Lou. Presentation 42
Glasgow 44, Todd Co. Central 40
Grayson Co. 64, Washington Co. 21
Henderson Co. 71, Evansville Central, Ind. 42
Hopkins Co. Central 67, Christian Co. 56
Hopkinsville 64, Clarksville NE, Tenn. 22
Johnson Central 62, Prestonsburg 42
Knox Central 71, Owsley Co. 69
LaRue Co. 77, Campbellsville 64
Letcher County Central 54, Twin Springs, Va. 32
Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Christian 23
Lou. Sacred Heart 79, Lou. Waggener 12
Lou. Southern 56, LKY (Louisville) 33
Magoffin Co. 45, Breathitt Co. 44
Meade Co. 85, Frederick Fraize 5
Morgan Co. 70, Fleming Co. 57
Paducah Tilghman 38, Murray 27
Pineville 68, McCreary Central 48
Somerset 70, Rockcastle Co. 54
Spencer Co. 64, Lou. Eastern 23
Union Co. 63, Madisonville-North Hopkins 57
Whitefield Academy 62, Oldham County 16
Wolfe Co. 60, Lee Co. 29
Billy Hicks Classic=
Grant Co. 71, West Jessamine 68
Madison Southern 51, Great Crossing 48
Scott Co. 73, Woodford Co. 51
EKC Tournament=
Rowan Co. 61, Lewis Co. 50
WYMT Mountain Classic=
Corbin 54, Jackson Co. 41
North Laurel 89, Floyd Central 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll Co. vs. Trimble Co., ppd. to Dec 9th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
