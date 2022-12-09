GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 75, Hurricane, W.Va. 30

Belfry 69, Betsy Layne 47

Bellevue 49, Villa Madonna 19

Berea 42, Estill Co. 37

Bishop Brossart 59, Bourbon Co. 56

Cordia 48, Oneida Baptist 33

Cov. Holy Cross 60, Highlands 37

Dayton 41, Cov. Latin 10

Elizabethtown 41, Central Hardin 14

Fort Knox 42, Lou. Fairdale 20

Frankfort 55, Lou. Presentation 42

Glasgow 44, Todd Co. Central 40

Grayson Co. 64, Washington Co. 21

Henderson Co. 71, Evansville Central, Ind. 42

Hopkins Co. Central 67, Christian Co. 56

Hopkinsville 64, Clarksville NE, Tenn. 22

Johnson Central 62, Prestonsburg 42

Knox Central 71, Owsley Co. 69

LaRue Co. 77, Campbellsville 64

Letcher County Central 54, Twin Springs, Va. 32

Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Christian 23

Lou. Sacred Heart 79, Lou. Waggener 12

Lou. Southern 56, LKY (Louisville) 33

Magoffin Co. 45, Breathitt Co. 44

Meade Co. 85, Frederick Fraize 5

Morgan Co. 70, Fleming Co. 57

Paducah Tilghman 38, Murray 27

Pineville 68, McCreary Central 48

Somerset 70, Rockcastle Co. 54

Spencer Co. 64, Lou. Eastern 23

Union Co. 63, Madisonville-North Hopkins 57

Whitefield Academy 62, Oldham County 16

Wolfe Co. 60, Lee Co. 29

Billy Hicks Classic=

Grant Co. 71, West Jessamine 68

Madison Southern 51, Great Crossing 48

Scott Co. 73, Woodford Co. 51

EKC Tournament=

Rowan Co. 61, Lewis Co. 50

WYMT Mountain Classic=

Corbin 54, Jackson Co. 41

North Laurel 89, Floyd Central 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll Co. vs. Trimble Co., ppd. to Dec 9th.

