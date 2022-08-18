PREP FOOTBALL=
Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7
Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10
Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0
LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala. 30
Lanier Christian 47, Harvester Christian Academy 6
New Hampstead 47, May River, S.C. 27
Newton 20, Hapeville 19
North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27
Ola 46, Griffin 18
Pinewood Christian 60, Robert Toombs 34
Rutland 15, Towers 0
Screven County 14, GSIC 0
Shaw 24, Marion County 8
West Forsyth 21, Archer 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.