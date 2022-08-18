PREP FOOTBALL=

Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7

Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10

Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0

LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala. 30

Lanier Christian 47, Harvester Christian Academy 6

New Hampstead 47, May River, S.C. 27

Newton 20, Hapeville 19

North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27

Ola 46, Griffin 18

Pinewood Christian 60, Robert Toombs 34

Rutland 15, Towers 0

Screven County 14, GSIC 0

Shaw 24, Marion County 8

West Forsyth 21, Archer 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

