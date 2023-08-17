PREP FOOTBALL=
Coalfield 58, Harriman 6
Dresden 40, Westview 34
FACS 70, Frayser 0
Germantown 55, Raleigh Egypt 3
Halls 41, Campbell County 14
LaVergne 9, West Creek 6
Mt. Juliet 31, Cane Ridge 28
Rossville Christian 34, Bluff City 8
Siegel 55, Shelbyville 43
Smith County 25, Gordonsville 19
South Gibson 63, Milan 61
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
