PREP FOOTBALL=

Coalfield 58, Harriman 6

Dresden 40, Westview 34

FACS 70, Frayser 0

Germantown 55, Raleigh Egypt 3

Halls 41, Campbell County 14

LaVergne 9, West Creek 6

Mt. Juliet 31, Cane Ridge 28

Rossville Christian 34, Bluff City 8

Siegel 55, Shelbyville 43

Smith County 25, Gordonsville 19

South Gibson 63, Milan 61

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

