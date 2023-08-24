PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20

Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25

Beatrice def. Crete, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6

Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Broken Bow def. Hershey

Central City def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

Chadron def. Mitchell, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-15, 25-23

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Fillmore Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-7

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20

Freeman def. Fairbury, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-7

Gering def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-17, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Gretna East def. Blair, 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-7

Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings def. York, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-3, 25-7, 25-8

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-13

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23

Louisville def. Auburn, 25-14, 26-24, 25-20

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-27, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

Maxwell def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 16-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-4

McCook def. Lexington, 25-23, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-6

Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Millard North def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Shelton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Niobrara-Verdigre def. Madison, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13

Norris def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-18

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20

Omaha North def. Buena Vista, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21

Pierce def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-18, 25-7, 25-21

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-3

Riverside def. CWC, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

Seward def. Milford, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21

Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

St. Paul def. David City, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8, 25-4

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-14, 25-15, 25-21

Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-12

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12

Elkhorn Valley Triangular=

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-15

West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 27-25, 25-20

Elm Creek Triangular=

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-18

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16

EMF Triangular=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17

Fullerton Triangular=

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23

Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25

Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14

Harvard Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-21

St. Edward def. Harvard, 27-25, 25-19

Heartland Triangular=

Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23

Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21

Hemingford Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-17

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-20

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-16

Leyton Triangular=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-19

Paxton def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-22

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9

Palmyra Tournament=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-19

Championship=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15

Third Place=

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11

St. Mary's Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 6-25, 25-21, 25-21

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-6

St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14

Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Yutan Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-15

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

