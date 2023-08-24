PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20
Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25
Beatrice def. Crete, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6
Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Broken Bow def. Hershey
Central City def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Chadron def. Mitchell, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-15, 25-23
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Fillmore Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-7
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20
Freeman def. Fairbury, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-7
Gering def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-17, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
Gretna East def. Blair, 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-7
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Hastings def. York, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-3, 25-7, 25-8
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-13
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23
Louisville def. Auburn, 25-14, 26-24, 25-20
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-27, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Maxwell def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 16-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-4
McCook def. Lexington, 25-23, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-6
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Millard North def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Shelton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Niobrara-Verdigre def. Madison, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13
Norris def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-18
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20
Omaha North def. Buena Vista, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21
Pierce def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-18, 25-7, 25-21
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-3
Riverside def. CWC, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Seward def. Milford, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21
Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
St. Paul def. David City, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8, 25-4
Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-12
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-15
West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 27-25, 25-20
Elm Creek Triangular=
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-18
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16
EMF Triangular=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17
Fullerton Triangular=
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23
Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25
Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14
Harvard Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-21
St. Edward def. Harvard, 27-25, 25-19
Heartland Triangular=
Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23
Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21
Hemingford Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-17
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-20
Johnson-Brock Triangular=
Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-16
Leyton Triangular=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-19
Paxton def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9
Palmyra Tournament=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-19
Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15
Third Place=
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11
St. Mary's Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 6-25, 25-21, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-6
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20
Yutan Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-15
