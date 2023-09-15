PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21

Alden-Conger def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11

Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18

Anoka def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-21, 25-11

Austin def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

BGMR def. Sacred Heart, 25-26, 25-22, 25-23

BOLD def. West Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Battle Lake def. Hancock, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Benilde-St Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24

Big Lake def. Princeton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9

Brandon-Evansville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24

Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Caledonia def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Carlton-Wrenshall def. McGregor, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

Central Minnesota Christian def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12

Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

Chanhassen def. Chaska, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21

Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15

Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-5, 25-13, 25-8

Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9

Concordia Academy def. Apple Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Delano def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11

Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

East Central def. Northland, 3-2

East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23

East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16

Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12

Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Foley def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17

Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Goodhue def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-2

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 14-25, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7

Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 23-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-11

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 13-25, 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

Hills-Beaver Creek def. Mountain Lake Area, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19

Holdingford def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21

Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 3-0

International Falls def. Rock Ridge, 25-22, 25-16, 25-10

Kasson-Mantorville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 14-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11

Kittson County Central def. Hutchinson, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Kittson County Central def. Warroad, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

La Crescent def. Rushford-Peterson, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

Lake City def. Dover-Eyota, 14-25, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 15-11

Lakeview def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23

LeSueur-Henderson def. Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9

Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-13, 25-2, 25-8

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24

Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Mankato West def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10

Maple Grove def. Andover, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22

Maple River def. Triton, 32-30, 25-21, 25-10

Mayer-Lutheran def. Stewartville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Melrose def. MACA, 3-0

Minneapolis Washburn def. St. Paul Como Park, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6

Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9

Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 14-25, 15-9

Mounds Park Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-8, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15

New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17

New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

New Ulm def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13

North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21

Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

Park Christian def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-11, 25-15, 27-25

Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10

Perham def. Barnesville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Pine City def. Braham, 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19

Pine River-Backus def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 20-25, 25-10

Providence Academy def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16

Randolph def. United South Central, 25-19, 14-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-6

Renville County West def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Rochester Century def. Mankato East, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22

Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 19-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-7

Rockford def. Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14

Rocori def. Willmar, 25-19, 13-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-8

Rogers def. Osseo, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Royalton def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Alexandria, 3-2

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 3-0

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Brainerd, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Simley def. Hill-Murray, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13

Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Southland def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16

St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 25-11, 25-10, 25-6

St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 36-24, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24

Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-6

Stillwater def. Woodbury, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18

Superior, Wis. def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Tartan def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24

Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-14, 25-7, 25-15

Verndale def. New York Mills, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25

Visitation def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18

Waconia def. Orono, 25-22, 27-25, 25-16

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25, 15-10

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. NRHEG, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16

West Lutheran def. Eagle Ridge, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-13, 31-29

Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-8

Zimmerman def. St. Francis, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

