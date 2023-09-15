PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
Alden-Conger def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11
Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18
Anoka def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-21, 25-11
Austin def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
BGMR def. Sacred Heart, 25-26, 25-22, 25-23
BOLD def. West Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Battle Lake def. Hancock, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Benilde-St Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24
Big Lake def. Princeton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9
Brandon-Evansville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24
Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Caledonia def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Carlton-Wrenshall def. McGregor, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
Central Minnesota Christian def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12
Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
Chanhassen def. Chaska, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21
Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15
Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-5, 25-13, 25-8
Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9
Concordia Academy def. Apple Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Delano def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11
Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
East Central def. Northland, 3-2
East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16
Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12
Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Foley def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17
Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Goodhue def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-2
Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 14-25, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7
Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 23-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-11
Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14
Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 13-25, 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
Hills-Beaver Creek def. Mountain Lake Area, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19
Holdingford def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21
Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 3-0
International Falls def. Rock Ridge, 25-22, 25-16, 25-10
Kasson-Mantorville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 14-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11
Kittson County Central def. Hutchinson, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Kittson County Central def. Warroad, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
La Crescent def. Rushford-Peterson, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Lake City def. Dover-Eyota, 14-25, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 15-11
Lakeview def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23
LeSueur-Henderson def. Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9
Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13
Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-13, 25-2, 25-8
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24
Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Mankato West def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10
Maple Grove def. Andover, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22
Maple River def. Triton, 32-30, 25-21, 25-10
Mayer-Lutheran def. Stewartville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Melrose def. MACA, 3-0
Minneapolis Washburn def. St. Paul Como Park, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6
Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 14-25, 15-9
Mounds Park Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-8, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15
New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17
New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
New Ulm def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13
North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21
Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
Park Christian def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-11, 25-15, 27-25
Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10
Perham def. Barnesville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Pine City def. Braham, 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19
Pine River-Backus def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 20-25, 25-10
Providence Academy def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16
Randolph def. United South Central, 25-19, 14-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-6
Renville County West def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Rochester Century def. Mankato East, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22
Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 19-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-7
Rockford def. Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14
Rocori def. Willmar, 25-19, 13-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-8
Rogers def. Osseo, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
Royalton def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Alexandria, 3-2
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 3-0
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Brainerd, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Simley def. Hill-Murray, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13
Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Southland def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16
St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 25-11, 25-10, 25-6
St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16
Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 36-24, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24
Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-6
Stillwater def. Woodbury, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18
Superior, Wis. def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Tartan def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24
Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-14, 25-7, 25-15
Verndale def. New York Mills, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25
Visitation def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Waconia def. Orono, 25-22, 27-25, 25-16
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21
Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25, 15-10
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. NRHEG, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19
Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16
West Lutheran def. Eagle Ridge, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-13, 31-29
Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-8
Zimmerman def. St. Francis, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
