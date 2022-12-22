GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Becton 58, Wallington 20
Buena Regional 25, Camden Tech 24
Burlington Township 33, Pemberton 30
Cinnaminson 49, Vineland 37
Clayton 46, LEAP Academy 22
Dunellen 37, Woodbridge Academy 21
Dwight-Englewood 66, Leonia 23
Eastern 47, Cherry Hill East 40
Edison 63, South Plainfield 45
Ewing 59, Allentown 33
Ferris 46, Snyder 34
Fort Lee 64, Bloomfield 34
Franklin 66, Trenton Catholic 35
Garfield 46, Lodi 43
Gateway 46, Gloucester City 28
Glen Ridge 60, Millburn 35
Glen Rock 39, Eastern Christian 21
Governor Livingston 47, Delaware Valley Regional 37
Hamilton West 33, Nottingham 20
Hightstown 42, Princeton 35
Holmdel 56, Freehold 31
Howell 42, Pinelands Regional 11
J.P. Stevens 46, Iselin Kennedy 37
Keansburg 46, Keyport 28
Kearny 57, North Bergen 25
Lower Cape May Regional 42, Gloucester Tech 25
Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy 38
Monmouth 38, Lakewood 11
Montclair Kimberley 33, Newark East Side 29
Moorestown 32, Gloucester Catholic 25
Mt. St. Mary 46, Watchung Hills 43
New Egypt 37, Palmyra 30
New Milford 55, Ridgefield 8
Newark Academy 53, Cedar Grove 43
North Brunswick 46, South River 37
North Plainfield 49, Sayreville 17
Ocean City 46, Hammonton 38
Ocean Township 54, Jackson Liberty 15
Paramus 29, Pascack Valley 26
Park Ridge 46, Emerson 29
Passaic 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 6
Passaic Valley 50, Clifton 16
Pennsauken 40, Bordentown 36
Pennsville Memorial 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 25
Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey 31
Pompton Lakes 29, Hawthorne 16
Pope John XXIII 56, Columbia 23
Ranney 54, Point Pleasant Boro 33
Red Bank Catholic 80, Middletown North 23
Red Bank Regional 53, Colts Neck 25
Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 21
Roselle 46, Carteret 33
Rutherford 55, Weehawken 26
Saddle Brook 51, Manchester Regional 11
Schalick 28, Cumberland Regional 25
St. John Vianney 91, Long Branch 33
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Old Bridge 52
Tenafly 53, Cliffside Park 26
Timber Creek 43, Washington Township 36
Toms River North 50, Jackson Memorial 33
Union 47, Roselle Park 16
Union Catholic 51, Johnson 50
Verona 50, Arts 1
Wall 54, Neptune 30
Wallkill Valley 59, Butler 23
Wardlaw-Hartridge 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4
West Essex 38, Nutley 26
Westfield 60, Cranford 24
Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33
Wood-Ridge 50, St. Mary's-Rutherford 8
Woodbury 54, Sterling 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
