GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Becton 58, Wallington 20

Buena Regional 25, Camden Tech 24

Burlington Township 33, Pemberton 30

Cinnaminson 49, Vineland 37

Clayton 46, LEAP Academy 22

Dunellen 37, Woodbridge Academy 21

Dwight-Englewood 66, Leonia 23

Eastern 47, Cherry Hill East 40

Edison 63, South Plainfield 45

Ewing 59, Allentown 33

Ferris 46, Snyder 34

Fort Lee 64, Bloomfield 34

Franklin 66, Trenton Catholic 35

Garfield 46, Lodi 43

Gateway 46, Gloucester City 28

Glen Ridge 60, Millburn 35

Glen Rock 39, Eastern Christian 21

Governor Livingston 47, Delaware Valley Regional 37

Hamilton West 33, Nottingham 20

Hightstown 42, Princeton 35

Holmdel 56, Freehold 31

Howell 42, Pinelands Regional 11

J.P. Stevens 46, Iselin Kennedy 37

Keansburg 46, Keyport 28

Kearny 57, North Bergen 25

Lower Cape May Regional 42, Gloucester Tech 25

Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy 38

Monmouth 38, Lakewood 11

Montclair Kimberley 33, Newark East Side 29

Moorestown 32, Gloucester Catholic 25

Mt. St. Mary 46, Watchung Hills 43

New Egypt 37, Palmyra 30

New Milford 55, Ridgefield 8

Newark Academy 53, Cedar Grove 43

North Brunswick 46, South River 37

North Plainfield 49, Sayreville 17

Ocean City 46, Hammonton 38

Ocean Township 54, Jackson Liberty 15

Paramus 29, Pascack Valley 26

Park Ridge 46, Emerson 29

Passaic 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 6

Passaic Valley 50, Clifton 16

Pennsauken 40, Bordentown 36

Pennsville Memorial 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 25

Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey 31

Pompton Lakes 29, Hawthorne 16

Pope John XXIII 56, Columbia 23

Ranney 54, Point Pleasant Boro 33

Red Bank Catholic 80, Middletown North 23

Red Bank Regional 53, Colts Neck 25

Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 21

Roselle 46, Carteret 33

Rutherford 55, Weehawken 26

Saddle Brook 51, Manchester Regional 11

Schalick 28, Cumberland Regional 25

St. John Vianney 91, Long Branch 33

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Old Bridge 52

Tenafly 53, Cliffside Park 26

Timber Creek 43, Washington Township 36

Toms River North 50, Jackson Memorial 33

Union 47, Roselle Park 16

Union Catholic 51, Johnson 50

Verona 50, Arts 1

Wall 54, Neptune 30

Wallkill Valley 59, Butler 23

Wardlaw-Hartridge 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4

West Essex 38, Nutley 26

Westfield 60, Cranford 24

Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33

Wood-Ridge 50, St. Mary's-Rutherford 8

Woodbury 54, Sterling 40

