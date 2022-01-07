BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton Marquette 60, Hillsboro 36
Athens 46, North-Mac 35
Bunker Hill 43, Mount Olive 39
Calvary 63, Nokomis 57
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 89, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 16
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 106, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 17
Dakota 53, Pearl City 29
Dupo 53, Roxana 31
East Dubuque 54, Potosi, Wis. 41
Geneseo 40, Moline 29
Geneva 54, St. Charles East 51
Glenbard North 47, Wheaton North 31
Hammond Central, Ind. 82, St. Francis de Sales 24
Jacksonville Routt 68, Carrollton 38
Lake Park 51, St. Charles North 49
Lanark Eastland 68, Polo 28
Libertyville 58, Round Lake 23
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Barry (Western) 26
Scales Mound 67, Galena 62
Stockton 41, River Ridge 33
Thompsonville 70, Zeigler-Royalton 35
Tinley Park 75, Oak Lawn Richards 68
Warren 70, West Carroll 21
Wheaton Warrenville South 67, Batavia 36
Winchester (West Central) 51, Greenfield-Northwestern 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Durand vs. Orangeville, ppd.
Freeport (Aquin) vs. Pecatonica, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/