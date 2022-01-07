BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 60, Hillsboro 36

Athens 46, North-Mac 35

Bunker Hill 43, Mount Olive 39

Calvary 63, Nokomis 57

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 89, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 16

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 106, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 17

Dakota 53, Pearl City 29

Dupo 53, Roxana 31

East Dubuque 54, Potosi, Wis. 41

Geneseo 40, Moline 29

Geneva 54, St. Charles East 51

Glenbard North 47, Wheaton North 31

Hammond Central, Ind. 82, St. Francis de Sales 24

Jacksonville Routt 68, Carrollton 38

Lake Park 51, St. Charles North 49

Lanark Eastland 68, Polo 28

Libertyville 58, Round Lake 23

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Barry (Western) 26

Scales Mound 67, Galena 62

Stockton 41, River Ridge 33

Thompsonville 70, Zeigler-Royalton 35

Tinley Park 75, Oak Lawn Richards 68

Warren 70, West Carroll 21

Wheaton Warrenville South 67, Batavia 36

Winchester (West Central) 51, Greenfield-Northwestern 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Durand vs. Orangeville, ppd.

Freeport (Aquin) vs. Pecatonica, ppd.

