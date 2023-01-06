BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 48, Almont 47
Baldwin 77, Walkerville 38
Bark River-Harris 65, Carney-Nadeau 50
Bellevue 55, Webberville 50
Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33
Breckenridge 52, Coleman 41
Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6
Caseville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 31
Clinton 55, Hudson 41
Concord 45, Homer 43
Croswell-Lexington 67, Yale 52
Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42
Dollar Bay 50, Ewen - Trout Creek 43
Flint Beecher 81, Flint Powers 57
Frankel Jewish Academy 38, Waterford Our Lady 25
Frankfort 72, Buckley 63
Fulton-Middleton 47, St. Charles 40
GR Sacred Heart 69, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 30
Gaylord St. Mary 74, Mancelona 47
Gladwin 60, Pinconning 42
Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31
Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43
Hillman 62, Posen 47
Ida 51, Blissfield 36
Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50
Jonesville 52, Bronson 41
Kingsford 65, Marquette 54
Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46
Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38
Lawrence 62, Battle Creek Academy 29
Marion 42, Manistee Catholic Central 24
Mesick 73, Mason County Eastern 37
Mio-Au Sable 54, Oscoda 24
Morenci 52, Summerfield 40
Negaunee 50, Houghton 47
North Branch 64, Algonac 41
Olivet 57, Lansing Christian 40
Onaway 75, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36
Perry 58, Owosso 42
Pittsford 61, North Adams-Jerome 26
Quincy 53, Union City 42
Reading 47, Springport 21
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Chassell 43
Rogers City 41, Charlton Heston 26
Rudyard 58, Cedarville 53
Shepherd 29, Beaverton 23
Taylor Trillium Academy 77, DCP-Northwestern 59
Tol. Christian, Ohio 47, Lenawee Christian 40
Traverse City Christian 79, Ellsworth 61
Whiteford 81, Britton-Deerfield 53
Zion Christian 55, Kent City Algoma Christian 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Michigan Math and Science vs. Detroit Frontier, ppd.
Richmond vs. Imlay City, ccd.
