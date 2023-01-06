BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 48, Almont 47

Baldwin 77, Walkerville 38

Bark River-Harris 65, Carney-Nadeau 50

Bellevue 55, Webberville 50

Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33

Breckenridge 52, Coleman 41

Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6

Caseville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 31

Clinton 55, Hudson 41

Concord 45, Homer 43

Croswell-Lexington 67, Yale 52

Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42

Dollar Bay 50, Ewen - Trout Creek 43

Flint Beecher 81, Flint Powers 57

Frankel Jewish Academy 38, Waterford Our Lady 25

Frankfort 72, Buckley 63

Fulton-Middleton 47, St. Charles 40

GR Sacred Heart 69, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 30

Gaylord St. Mary 74, Mancelona 47

Gladwin 60, Pinconning 42

Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31

Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43

Hillman 62, Posen 47

Ida 51, Blissfield 36

Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50

Jonesville 52, Bronson 41

Kingsford 65, Marquette 54

Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46

Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38

Lawrence 62, Battle Creek Academy 29

Marion 42, Manistee Catholic Central 24

Mesick 73, Mason County Eastern 37

Mio-Au Sable 54, Oscoda 24

Morenci 52, Summerfield 40

Negaunee 50, Houghton 47

North Branch 64, Algonac 41

Olivet 57, Lansing Christian 40

Onaway 75, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36

Perry 58, Owosso 42

Pittsford 61, North Adams-Jerome 26

Quincy 53, Union City 42

Reading 47, Springport 21

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Chassell 43

Rogers City 41, Charlton Heston 26

Rudyard 58, Cedarville 53

Shepherd 29, Beaverton 23

Taylor Trillium Academy 77, DCP-Northwestern 59

Tol. Christian, Ohio 47, Lenawee Christian 40

Traverse City Christian 79, Ellsworth 61

Whiteford 81, Britton-Deerfield 53

Zion Christian 55, Kent City Algoma Christian 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Michigan Math and Science vs. Detroit Frontier, ppd.

Richmond vs. Imlay City, ccd.

