Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13

Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16

Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20

Chadron def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 18-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9

Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14

Norris def. Crete, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Schuyler def. York, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-6, 25-13, 25-13

Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19

South Sioux City def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5

Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East

Third Place=

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-22

Metro Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17

Third Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9

Minatare Triangular=

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-22, 25-17

Kimball def. Minatare, 2-1

St. Paul Triangular=

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-17

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11

Wahoo Triangular=

Bennington def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-11

Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22

Winnebago Triangular=

Homer def. Wakefield, 25-12, 25-22

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18

