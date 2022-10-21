PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16
Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20
Chadron def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 18-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9
Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
Norris def. Crete, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Schuyler def. York, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-6, 25-13, 25-13
Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19
South Sioux City def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5
Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East
Third Place=
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-22
Metro Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17
Third Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9
Minatare Triangular=
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-22, 25-17
Kimball def. Minatare, 2-1
St. Paul Triangular=
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-17
Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11
Wahoo Triangular=
Bennington def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-11
Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14
Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22
Winnebago Triangular=
Homer def. Wakefield, 25-12, 25-22
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
