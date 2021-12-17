BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Animas 57, Carrizozo 15
Artesia 53, Clovis 48
Belen 45, Del Norte 37
Capital 49, Espanola Valley 46
Clovis Christian 61, Floyd 25
Crownpoint 68, Whitehorse, Utah 59
Cuba 49, Dulce 44
Deming 48, Cobre 21
Evangel Christian 72, Tse Yi Gai 38
Farmington 74, Shiprock 32
Gallup 64, Durango, Colo. 62
Hagerman 67, Capitan 31
Jal 56, Farwell, Texas 52
Mesa Vista 54, Tierra Encantada 26
Raton 69, Springer 49
Reserve 66, Pine Hill 41
Robertson 89, Santa Rosa 53
Tohatchi 61, Tucumcari 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. vs. Farmington, ccd.
