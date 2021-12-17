BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Animas 57, Carrizozo 15

Artesia 53, Clovis 48

Belen 45, Del Norte 37

Capital 49, Espanola Valley 46

Clovis Christian 61, Floyd 25

Crownpoint 68, Whitehorse, Utah 59

Cuba 49, Dulce 44

Deming 48, Cobre 21

Evangel Christian 72, Tse Yi Gai 38

Farmington 74, Shiprock 32

Gallup 64, Durango, Colo. 62

Hagerman 67, Capitan 31

Jal 56, Farwell, Texas 52

Mesa Vista 54, Tierra Encantada 26

Raton 69, Springer 49

Reserve 66, Pine Hill 41

Robertson 89, Santa Rosa 53

Tohatchi 61, Tucumcari 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. vs. Farmington, ccd.

