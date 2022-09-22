PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 0
Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7
Carl Albert 41, Eisenhower 0
Claremore 35, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14
Community Christian 39, Little Axe 0
Jones 69, Star Spencer 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12
OKC Classen Adv. 26, Bridge Creek 6
OKC Northwest 40, Capitol Hill 6
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 32, Velma-Alma 26
Webbers Falls 49, Cave Springs 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
