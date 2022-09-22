PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 0

Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7

Carl Albert 41, Eisenhower 0

Claremore 35, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Community Christian 39, Little Axe 0

Jones 69, Star Spencer 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12

OKC Classen Adv. 26, Bridge Creek 6

OKC Northwest 40, Capitol Hill 6

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 32, Velma-Alma 26

Webbers Falls 49, Cave Springs 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

