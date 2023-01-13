BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 78, Park Christian 55

Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Alexandria 64, Fergus Falls 20

Andover 114, Coon Rapids 80

Avail Academy 54, Hmong Academy 12

BOLD 69, Minnewaska 59

Barnesville 87, Lake Park-Audubon 45

Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67

Big Lake 71, North Branch 57

Blackduck 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58

Blaine 78, Anoka 70

Border West 79, Brandon-Evansville 38

Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70

Breckenridge 72, Frazee 55

Champlin Park 75, Spring Lake Park 65

Chanhassen 79, North St. Paul 61

Crookston 64, Climax/Fisher 46

Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39

Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Perham 56, OT

Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 73, North Lakes Academy 59

Elk River 67, Rogers 64

Farmington 76, Chaska 69

Fillmore Central 91, Lewiston-Altura 56

Fosston 94, Bagley 16

Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33

Hawley 57, Pelican Rapids 53

Hermantown 85, Cloquet 59

Holy Family Catholic 76, Watertown-Mayer 49

Jordan 81, St. Peter 78

Kaleidoscope Charter 78, Hope Academy 76

Kasson-Mantorville 78, Byron 67

La Crescent 77, Chatfield 68

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42, Maple River 38

Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64

Laporte 67, Hill City 53

LeSueur-Henderson 65, Medford 48

Legacy Christian 84, PACT Charter 48

Liberty Classical 84, Math and Science Academy 53

Litchfield 56, Annandale 42

Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, Upsala 58

Mankato East 107, Albert Lea 51

Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50

Melrose 79, Benson 52

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55, Martin County West 50

Minnetonka 59, Buffalo 57

Moorhead 56, Bemidji 54

Mora 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 44

NCEUH 55, Mahnomen/Waubun 50

New Ulm 78, New Prague 68

Nova Classical Academy 74, Chesterton Academy 62

Osakis 84, Swanville 48

Osseo 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42

Park Center 76, Totino-Grace 62

Pine City 75, Ogilvie 27

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Pine Island 40

Princeton 94, Monticello 57

Renville County West 63, Ortonville 42

Rushford-Peterson 68, Dover-Eyota 43

Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36

Schaeffer Academy 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Sibley East 75, Nicollet 39

Southland 48, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45

Spectrum 77, United Christian 56

Springfield 63, Sleepy Eye 55

St. Agnes 76, Christ's Household of Faith 34

St. Cloud Tech 65, Rocori 64

St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Como Park 55

St. Paul Harding 80, St. Paul Humboldt 53

St. Paul Highland Park 60, St. Paul Johnson 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Aitkin 50, OT

West Central 57, Montevideo 56

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Madelia 19

Winona Cotter 62, St. Charles 53

