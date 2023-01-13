BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 78, Park Christian 55
Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Alexandria 64, Fergus Falls 20
Andover 114, Coon Rapids 80
Avail Academy 54, Hmong Academy 12
BOLD 69, Minnewaska 59
Barnesville 87, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67
Big Lake 71, North Branch 57
Blackduck 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58
Blaine 78, Anoka 70
Border West 79, Brandon-Evansville 38
Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70
Breckenridge 72, Frazee 55
Champlin Park 75, Spring Lake Park 65
Chanhassen 79, North St. Paul 61
Crookston 64, Climax/Fisher 46
Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39
Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Perham 56, OT
Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 73, North Lakes Academy 59
Elk River 67, Rogers 64
Farmington 76, Chaska 69
Fillmore Central 91, Lewiston-Altura 56
Fosston 94, Bagley 16
Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33
Hawley 57, Pelican Rapids 53
Hermantown 85, Cloquet 59
Holy Family Catholic 76, Watertown-Mayer 49
Jordan 81, St. Peter 78
Kaleidoscope Charter 78, Hope Academy 76
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Byron 67
La Crescent 77, Chatfield 68
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42, Maple River 38
Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64
Laporte 67, Hill City 53
LeSueur-Henderson 65, Medford 48
Legacy Christian 84, PACT Charter 48
Liberty Classical 84, Math and Science Academy 53
Litchfield 56, Annandale 42
Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, Upsala 58
Mankato East 107, Albert Lea 51
Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50
Melrose 79, Benson 52
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55, Martin County West 50
Minnetonka 59, Buffalo 57
Moorhead 56, Bemidji 54
Mora 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 44
NCEUH 55, Mahnomen/Waubun 50
New Ulm 78, New Prague 68
Nova Classical Academy 74, Chesterton Academy 62
Osakis 84, Swanville 48
Osseo 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
Park Center 76, Totino-Grace 62
Pine City 75, Ogilvie 27
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Pine Island 40
Princeton 94, Monticello 57
Renville County West 63, Ortonville 42
Rushford-Peterson 68, Dover-Eyota 43
Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36
Schaeffer Academy 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Sibley East 75, Nicollet 39
Southland 48, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
Spectrum 77, United Christian 56
Springfield 63, Sleepy Eye 55
St. Agnes 76, Christ's Household of Faith 34
St. Cloud Tech 65, Rocori 64
St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Como Park 55
St. Paul Harding 80, St. Paul Humboldt 53
St. Paul Highland Park 60, St. Paul Johnson 58
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Aitkin 50, OT
West Central 57, Montevideo 56
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Madelia 19
Winona Cotter 62, St. Charles 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
