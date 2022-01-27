BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Hills Avondale 52, Royal Oak 45

Bark River-Harris 45, Gwinn 40

Battle Creek Central 46, St. Joseph 44

Beal City 62, Roscommon 43

Berkley 55, Rochester 54, OT

Bloomfield Hills 62, Birmingham Groves 46

Calhoun Christian 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 40

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 52, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 43

Ecorse 75, Dearborn Advanced Technology 60

Ewen-Trout Creek 68, Crystal Falls Forest Park 39

Ferndale 72, West Bloomfield 61

Houghton 55, Calumet 33

Houghton Lake 49, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 46

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 50, Baraga 20

Maple City Glen Lake 56, Suttons Bay 43

Marquette 50, Kingsford 37

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 56, Manton 50

Shelby 63, Hart 55

Southfield Christian 81, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44

Stevensville Lakeshore 43, Portage Central 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harbor Springs vs. Alba, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you