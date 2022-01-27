BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Hills Avondale 52, Royal Oak 45
Bark River-Harris 45, Gwinn 40
Battle Creek Central 46, St. Joseph 44
Beal City 62, Roscommon 43
Berkley 55, Rochester 54, OT
Bloomfield Hills 62, Birmingham Groves 46
Calhoun Christian 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 40
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 52, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 43
Ecorse 75, Dearborn Advanced Technology 60
Ewen-Trout Creek 68, Crystal Falls Forest Park 39
Ferndale 72, West Bloomfield 61
Houghton 55, Calumet 33
Houghton Lake 49, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 46
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 50, Baraga 20
Maple City Glen Lake 56, Suttons Bay 43
Marquette 50, Kingsford 37
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 56, Manton 50
Shelby 63, Hart 55
Southfield Christian 81, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44
Stevensville Lakeshore 43, Portage Central 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harbor Springs vs. Alba, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/