BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Park Center 61, Eastview 56

Wayzata 79, Lakeville North 77

Third Place=

White Bear Lake 68, Andover 64

Class 3A=

Fifth Place=

Stewartville 56, St. Francis 55

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 67, Orono 61

Totino-Grace 70, Alexandria 59

Class 2A=

Fifth Place=

Pequot Lakes 50, Maple River 43

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Nevis 63, Border West 55

Sacred Heart 59, Mankato Loyola 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

