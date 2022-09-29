PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0
Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13
Armstrong 52, Park View-Sterling 3
Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7
Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0
Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6
Catholic High School of Va Beach 41, Norfolk Christian School 13
Chatham 41, Nelson County 0
Churchland 42, Grafton 16
Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18
Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0
First Colonial 20, Ocean Lakes 19, 2OT
Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14
Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7
Grayson County 29, Covington 16
Gretna 32, William Campbell 28
Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0
Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14
K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6
Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42
Kempsville 49, Bayside 15
King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0
Lafayette 35, New Kent 0
Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6
Lloyd Bird 35, Huguenot 0
Louisa 49, Monticello 14
Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21
Manchester 42, Clover Hill 0
Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0
Maury 27, Norcom 6
Midlothian 36, Cosby 0
Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23
Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 6
Narrows 29, Holston 27
Norfolk Academy 32, Fork Union Prep 6
Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6
Norview 26, Manor High School 6
Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17
Petersburg 28, Meadowbrook 0
Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7
Powhatan 45, Monacan 0
Radford 58, Alleghany 21
Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8
Thomas Dale 55, Prince George 0
Varina 21, Hanover 12
Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11
West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8
Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8
Woodside 24, Menchville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
