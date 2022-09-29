PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0

Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13

Armstrong 52, Park View-Sterling 3

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0

Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6

Catholic High School of Va Beach 41, Norfolk Christian School 13

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Churchland 42, Grafton 16

Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18

Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0

First Colonial 20, Ocean Lakes 19, 2OT

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Gretna 32, William Campbell 28

Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6

Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42

Kempsville 49, Bayside 15

King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6

Lloyd Bird 35, Huguenot 0

Louisa 49, Monticello 14

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Manchester 42, Clover Hill 0

Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0

Maury 27, Norcom 6

Midlothian 36, Cosby 0

Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23

Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 6

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Norfolk Academy 32, Fork Union Prep 6

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Norview 26, Manor High School 6

Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17

Petersburg 28, Meadowbrook 0

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Powhatan 45, Monacan 0

Radford 58, Alleghany 21

Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8

Thomas Dale 55, Prince George 0

Varina 21, Hanover 12

Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8

Woodside 24, Menchville 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

