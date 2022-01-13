GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 40, Prairie City 35
Amity 55, Blanchet Catholic 22
Central Linn 43, Lowell 24
Coquille 44, Bandon 43
Country Christian 51, Southwest Christian 30
Crow 47, Siletz Valley 15
De La Salle 55, Portland Adventist 32
Hillsboro 32, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 20
Jordan Valley 45, Huntington 34
Madras 53, Riverdale 36
Mapleton 48, McKenzie 22
Mountain View 41, Summit 36
North Lake/Paisley 36, Rogue Valley Adventist 32
Redmond 54, The Dalles 26
Scio 40, Santiam 37
Vale 38, Burns 33
Yamhill-Carlton 39, Dayton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dallas vs. South Albany, ccd.
La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/