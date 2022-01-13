GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 40, Prairie City 35

Amity 55, Blanchet Catholic 22

Central Linn 43, Lowell 24

Coquille 44, Bandon 43

Country Christian 51, Southwest Christian 30

Crow 47, Siletz Valley 15

De La Salle 55, Portland Adventist 32

Hillsboro 32, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 20

Jordan Valley 45, Huntington 34

Madras 53, Riverdale 36

Mapleton 48, McKenzie 22

Mountain View 41, Summit 36

North Lake/Paisley 36, Rogue Valley Adventist 32

Redmond 54, The Dalles 26

Scio 40, Santiam 37

Vale 38, Burns 33

Yamhill-Carlton 39, Dayton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dallas vs. South Albany, ccd.

La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

