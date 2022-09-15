PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16
¶ Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15
¶ Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14
¶ Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17
¶ Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0
¶ Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21
¶ Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21
¶ Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7
¶ Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27
¶ Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21
¶ Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7
¶ Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13
¶ Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31
¶ SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13
CLASS 5A=
¶ Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28
¶ Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT
¶ Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28
¶ Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21
¶ Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6
¶ Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0
¶ Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0
¶ Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10
¶ Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17
¶ Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14
¶ Midlothian 66, Waco 0
¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6
¶ Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16
¶ Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
CLASS 4A=
¶ Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21
¶ Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32
¶ North Dallas 34, Venus 21
¶ San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21
CLASS 3A=
¶ Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24
¶ Paradise 56, Millsap 14
¶ Taft 63, Robstown 27
CLASS 2A=
¶ Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0
¶ Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12
CLASS 1A=
¶ Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18
¶ Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44
¶ Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8
¶ Groom 60, Claude 38
¶ Happy 46, Kress 0
¶ Hart 62, Rule 52
¶ Jayton 40, Petersburg 34
¶ Paducah 92, Miami 60
¶ Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33
OTHER=
¶ Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17
¶ EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22
¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35
¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31
¶ West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26
¶ Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
