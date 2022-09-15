PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16

¶ Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15

¶ Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14

¶ Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17

¶ Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0

¶ Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21

¶ Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21

¶ Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7

¶ Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27

¶ Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21

¶ Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7

¶ Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13

¶ Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31

¶ SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13

CLASS 5A=

¶ Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28

¶ Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT

¶ Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28

¶ Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21

¶ Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6

¶ Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0

¶ Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0

¶ Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10

¶ Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17

¶ Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14

¶ Midlothian 66, Waco 0

¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6

¶ Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16

¶ Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

CLASS 4A=

¶ Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21

¶ Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32

¶ North Dallas 34, Venus 21

¶ San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21

CLASS 3A=

¶ Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24

¶ Paradise 56, Millsap 14

¶ Taft 63, Robstown 27

CLASS 2A=

¶ Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0

¶ Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 1A=

¶ Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18

¶ Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44

¶ Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8

¶ Groom 60, Claude 38

¶ Happy 46, Kress 0

¶ Hart 62, Rule 52

¶ Jayton 40, Petersburg 34

¶ Paducah 92, Miami 60

¶ Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33

OTHER=

¶ Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17

¶ EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22

¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35

¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31

¶ West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26

¶ Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7

