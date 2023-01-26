BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 78, Carlisle 48
Assumption, Davenport 56, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 43
Boyden-Hull 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Griswold 39
CAM, Anita 77, Stanton 70
Clarinda 51, East Mills 45
Clarke, Osceola 47, North Polk, Alleman 44
Collins-Maxwell 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Durant-Bennett 68, Lisbon 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 89, Panorama, Panora 56
Fairfield 76, Fort Madison 58
Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 39
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Trinity Christian High School 31
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, Janesville 31
Holy Trinity 54, Wapello 48
Hudson 77, East Marshall, LeGrand 71
Iowa Valley, Marengo 63, Colfax-Mingo 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58
Madrid 79, Southeast Valley 21
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Harris-Lake Park 47
Montezuma 76, Albia 58
North Fayette Valley 49, New Hampton 28
Northwood-Kensett 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60
Ogden 56, Saydel 46
Okoboji, Milford 49, Sheldon 42
PAC-LM 68, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 29
South O'Brien, Paullina 78, Hinton 37
Southeast Polk 59, Des Moines, Hoover 53
Spirit Lake 78, Cherokee, Washington 42
West Bend-Mallard 59, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
West Lyon, Inwood 59, West Sioux 54
West Nodaway, Mo. 69, Essex 29
Western Christian 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 46
Woodbine 78, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44
Frontier Tournament=
Heartland Christian 57, Whiting 11
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35
MVAOCOU 54, River Valley, Correctionville 29
OA-BCIG 79, Woodbury Central, Moville 26
West Monona 76, Siouxland Christian 52
Westwood, Sloan 62, Ridge View 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.