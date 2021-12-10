GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott School 50, Waldorf 31

ALAH 49, Tolono Unity 39

Alton 52, O'Fallon 47

Amundsen 49, Von Steuben 29

Arcola 42, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28

Argo 65, Hillcrest 60

Athens 23, Auburn 21

Aurora Central Catholic 53, Elmwood Park 19

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 51, Effingham St. Anthony 50

Belleville West 54, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 46, Triad 40

Biggsville West Central 71, West Prairie 58

Bismarck-Henning 47, Danville Schlarman 11

Bloomington 76, Danville 55

Breese Central 53, Roxana 31

Bremen 38, Reavis 35

Carlisle Co., Ky. 51, Carbondale 38

Carlyle 47, Sparta 26

Carmi White County 41, Flora 21

Carrollton 38, Piasa Southwestern 29

Carterville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 23

Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Hoopeston Area High School 19

Centralia Christ Our Rock 52, Sandoval 17

Century 51, Elverado 45

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51, Argenta-Oreana 8

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 36, Chicago Uplift 8

Chicago (Jones) 41, Payton 40

Chicago (Ogden International) 60, Chicago Roosevelt 5

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) def. Raby, forfeit

Chicago Christian 28, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 23

Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 38, CICS-Northtown 34

Chicago Resurrection 59, DePaul College Prep 51

Christopher 53, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 24

Clemente 40, Chicago Academy 22

Clifton Central 46, Momence 23

Clinton 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 21

Collinsville 51, East St. Louis 48

Columbia 44, Salem 32

Cumberland 53, Blue Ridge 12

De La Salle 52, Regina 32

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Macon Meridian 42

Dieterich 51, Martinsville 15

DuQuoin 54, Pinckneyville 44

Dupo 53, Lebanon 10

Dwight 40, Putnam County 32

Earlville 49, DePue 19

Edwardsville 65, Belleville East 12

El Paso-Gridley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 36

Eureka 33, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

Evanston Township 56, Glenbrook North 41

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 19

Freeburg 51, East Alton-Wood River 13

Freeport (Aquin) 43, Pecatonica 23

Galena 45, Rockford Christian 26

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Donovan 24

Geneseo 63, Sterling 25

Glenbard South 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 56

Granite City 40, Jacksonville 14

Greenville 46, Litchfield 36

Hamilton County 50, Eldorado 39

Harrisburg 49, Murphysboro/Elverado 9

Havana 76, Lewistown 24

Herscher 41, Wilmington 31

Highland 42, Jerseyville Jersey 26

Illini Bluffs 46, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26

Illini Bluffs 46, Astoria/VIT Co-op 26

Illinois Lutheran 49, Grant Park 21

Jacksonville Routt 53, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 28

Johnston City 51, Trico 19

Kankakee 70, Harvey Thornton 48

Kewanee 39, Bureau Valley 31

Lake View 32, Steinmetz 19

LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Lena-Winslow 41, Dakota 28

Libertyville 36, Lake Zurich 23

Lincoln 57, Taylorville 31

Lincoln Park 41, Northside Prep 38

Lincoln-Way East 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

Lisle 47, Manteno 34

Lockport 51, Andrew 28

Loyola 42, Fenwick 36

Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 32, Valmeyer 31

Marissa/Coulterville 32, Valmeyer 31

Marist 69, Mother McAuley 54

Maroa-Forsyth 51, Illini Central 28

Marshall 56, Lawrenceville 26

Mattoon 59, Effingham 32

Milford 46, Westville 29

Minooka 44, Yorkville 33

Moline 58, East Moline United 48

Monmouth-Roseville 44, Morrison 28

Monticello 33, Mt. Zion 32

Mount Vernon 66, Marion 43

Mt. Carmel 38, Edwards County 24

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Liberty 11

Naperville Central 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 38

Naperville North 83, DeKalb 36

Neoga 52, Palestine-Hutsonville 36

Newark 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 14

Oak Forest 66, Shepard 43

Okawville 83, Chester 37

Olney (Richland County) 48, Paris 26

Pana 54, Vandalia 27

Peoria (H.S.) 82, Urbana 11

Peotone 50, Reed-Custer 12

Plainfield East 64, Plainfield South 49

Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 17

Providence 63, St. Laurence 47

Quincy 46, Galesburg 37

Quincy Notre Dame 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 29

Riverdale 46, Orion 39

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Westmont 35

Riverton 44, North-Mac 34

Robinson 50, Newton 35

Rock Island 54, Rock Island Alleman 40

Rockridge 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

Sandburg 55, Stagg 38

Serena 59, Somonauk 47

South County 42, Raymond Lincolnwood 20

St. Francis 65, Kankakee (McNamara) 43

Stanford Olympia 66, Tremont 54

Staunton 40, Carlinville 28

Stillman Valley 52, Stockton 36

Sullivan 60, Warrensburg-Latham 55

Taft 50, North Lawndale 21

Thornton Fractional North 41, Blue Island Eisenhower 16

Thornton Fractional South 50, Oak Lawn Richards 36

Thornwood 60, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21

Trenton Wesclin 47, Red Bud 18

Tuscola 47, Shelbyville 45

Vienna 51, Massac County 42

Waterloo 73, Mascoutah 63

Waterloo Gibault 45, Metro-East Lutheran 27

Waubonsie Valley 63, Metea Valley 53

Whitney Young 73, Westinghouse 28

Winnebago 72, Marengo 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fithian Oakwood vs. Armstrong, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Gillespie, ccd.

