GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott School 50, Waldorf 31
ALAH 49, Tolono Unity 39
Alton 52, O'Fallon 47
Amundsen 49, Von Steuben 29
Arcola 42, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28
Argo 65, Hillcrest 60
Athens 23, Auburn 21
Aurora Central Catholic 53, Elmwood Park 19
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 51, Effingham St. Anthony 50
Belleville West 54, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34
Bethalto Civic Memorial 46, Triad 40
Biggsville West Central 71, West Prairie 58
Bismarck-Henning 47, Danville Schlarman 11
Bloomington 76, Danville 55
Breese Central 53, Roxana 31
Bremen 38, Reavis 35
Carlisle Co., Ky. 51, Carbondale 38
Carlyle 47, Sparta 26
Carmi White County 41, Flora 21
Carrollton 38, Piasa Southwestern 29
Carterville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 23
Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Hoopeston Area High School 19
Centralia Christ Our Rock 52, Sandoval 17
Century 51, Elverado 45
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51, Argenta-Oreana 8
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 36, Chicago Uplift 8
Chicago (Jones) 41, Payton 40
Chicago (Ogden International) 60, Chicago Roosevelt 5
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) def. Raby, forfeit
Chicago Christian 28, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 23
Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 38, CICS-Northtown 34
Chicago Resurrection 59, DePaul College Prep 51
Christopher 53, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 24
Clemente 40, Chicago Academy 22
Clifton Central 46, Momence 23
Clinton 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 21
Collinsville 51, East St. Louis 48
Columbia 44, Salem 32
Cumberland 53, Blue Ridge 12
De La Salle 52, Regina 32
Decatur St. Teresa 49, Macon Meridian 42
Dieterich 51, Martinsville 15
DuQuoin 54, Pinckneyville 44
Dupo 53, Lebanon 10
Dwight 40, Putnam County 32
Earlville 49, DePue 19
Edwardsville 65, Belleville East 12
El Paso-Gridley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 36
Eureka 33, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Evanston Township 56, Glenbrook North 41
Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 19
Freeburg 51, East Alton-Wood River 13
Freeport (Aquin) 43, Pecatonica 23
Galena 45, Rockford Christian 26
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Donovan 24
Geneseo 63, Sterling 25
Glenbard South 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 56
Granite City 40, Jacksonville 14
Greenville 46, Litchfield 36
Hamilton County 50, Eldorado 39
Harrisburg 49, Murphysboro/Elverado 9
Havana 76, Lewistown 24
Herscher 41, Wilmington 31
Highland 42, Jerseyville Jersey 26
Illini Bluffs 46, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26
Illinois Lutheran 49, Grant Park 21
Jacksonville Routt 53, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 28
Johnston City 51, Trico 19
Kankakee 70, Harvey Thornton 48
Kewanee 39, Bureau Valley 31
Lake View 32, Steinmetz 19
LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Lena-Winslow 41, Dakota 28
Libertyville 36, Lake Zurich 23
Lincoln 57, Taylorville 31
Lincoln Park 41, Northside Prep 38
Lincoln-Way East 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41
Lisle 47, Manteno 34
Lockport 51, Andrew 28
Loyola 42, Fenwick 36
Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 32, Valmeyer 31
Marist 69, Mother McAuley 54
Maroa-Forsyth 51, Illini Central 28
Marshall 56, Lawrenceville 26
Mattoon 59, Effingham 32
Milford 46, Westville 29
Minooka 44, Yorkville 33
Moline 58, East Moline United 48
Monmouth-Roseville 44, Morrison 28
Monticello 33, Mt. Zion 32
Mount Vernon 66, Marion 43
Mt. Carmel 38, Edwards County 24
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Liberty 11
Naperville Central 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 38
Naperville North 83, DeKalb 36
Neoga 52, Palestine-Hutsonville 36
Newark 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 14
Oak Forest 66, Shepard 43
Okawville 83, Chester 37
Olney (Richland County) 48, Paris 26
Pana 54, Vandalia 27
Peoria (H.S.) 82, Urbana 11
Peotone 50, Reed-Custer 12
Plainfield East 64, Plainfield South 49
Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 17
Providence 63, St. Laurence 47
Quincy 46, Galesburg 37
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 29
Riverdale 46, Orion 39
Riverside-Brookfield 56, Westmont 35
Riverton 44, North-Mac 34
Robinson 50, Newton 35
Rock Island 54, Rock Island Alleman 40
Rockridge 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 30
Sandburg 55, Stagg 38
Serena 59, Somonauk 47
South County 42, Raymond Lincolnwood 20
St. Francis 65, Kankakee (McNamara) 43
Stanford Olympia 66, Tremont 54
Staunton 40, Carlinville 28
Stillman Valley 52, Stockton 36
Sullivan 60, Warrensburg-Latham 55
Taft 50, North Lawndale 21
Thornton Fractional North 41, Blue Island Eisenhower 16
Thornton Fractional South 50, Oak Lawn Richards 36
Thornwood 60, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21
Trenton Wesclin 47, Red Bud 18
Tuscola 47, Shelbyville 45
Vienna 51, Massac County 42
Waterloo 73, Mascoutah 63
Waterloo Gibault 45, Metro-East Lutheran 27
Waubonsie Valley 63, Metea Valley 53
Whitney Young 73, Westinghouse 28
Winnebago 72, Marengo 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fithian Oakwood vs. Armstrong, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Gillespie, ccd.
