GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 54, Liberty-Bedford 47
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Greenbrier Christian 10
Auburn 50, Giles 42
Cape Henry Collegiate 56, Peninsula Catholic 15
Chatham Hall 21, Timberlake Christian 12
Chelsea Academy 53, Fairfax Home School 25
Clarke County 47, Page County 27
Colonial Heights 73, Petersburg 61
Deep Creek 73, First Colonial 36
E.C. Glass 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 20
Essex 52, Westmoreland County 45
Floyd County 63, James River-Buchanan 29
Fredericksburg Christian 52, Quantico 10
Freedom (W) 67, Forest Park 29
Grafton 85, Bruton 35
Graham 58, Twin Springs 53
Great Bridge 59, Nansemond River 54
Highland-Warrenton 35, Wakefield School 16
Holy Child, Md. 38, Potomac School 31
Hopewell 53, Prince George 26
Isle of Wight Academy 38, Broadwater Academy 24
James River 72, Cosby 49
Jamestown 53, Warhill 47
Jefferson Forest 61, Brookville 42
John Battle 52, J.I. Burton 47
Lafayette 46, Tabb 16
Liberty Christian 71, Rustburg 10
Liberty-Bealeton 51, Courtland 39
Lloyd Bird 56, Clover Hill 16
Luray 43, Mountain View 37
Maggie L. Walker GS 48, West Point 22
Manchester 74, Monacan 55
Midlothian 68, Powhatan 63, OT
Miller School 49, Va. Episcopal 46
Nandua 40, Crisfield, Md. 16
Norfolk Christian School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Oakcrest 45, Trinity Christian School 40
Park View-Sterling 38, Trinity at Meadowview 20
Poquoson 55, York 47
Richmond Christian 70, Williamsburg Christian Academy 19
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, New Covenant 33
Smithfield 54, New Kent 53
St. John Paul the Great 52, Episcopal 30
St. Margaret's 52, Colonial Beach 44
Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 28
Steward School 58, Hampton Roads 24
Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 40
Thomas Dale 70, Dinwiddie 14
Varina 58, J.R. Tucker 36
Veritas Classic Christian School 41, Walsingham Academy 27
Virginia Academy 69, Christ Chapel Academy 25
Western Branch 63, Warwick 59
Woodstock Central 52, Madison County 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
