PREP FOOTBALL=

Antioch 56, Grayslake Central 28

Brooks Academy 18, Hubbard 14

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 22, Chicago Ag Science 0

Fenger 36, Tilden 6

Grayslake North 70, Round Lake 0

Kenwood 44, Curie 0

Lake View 12, Steinmetz 0

Lakes Community 21, Grant 18

Leyden 35, Addison Trail 28

Maria 32, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6

Schurz 38, Mather 20

Wauconda def. North Chicago, forfeit

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

