PREP FOOTBALL=
Antioch 56, Grayslake Central 28
Brooks Academy 18, Hubbard 14
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 22, Chicago Ag Science 0
Fenger 36, Tilden 6
Grayslake North 70, Round Lake 0
Kenwood 44, Curie 0
Lake View 12, Steinmetz 0
Lakes Community 21, Grant 18
Leyden 35, Addison Trail 28
Maria 32, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6
Schurz 38, Mather 20
Wauconda def. North Chicago, forfeit
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.